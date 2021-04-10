Log in
LG CHEM, LTD.

(A051910)
Korean battery firms set to announce deal to resolve U.S. trade dispute - sources

04/10/2021 | 01:30pm EDT
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Korean battery makers LG Chem and rival SK Innovation Co are expected to announce a settlement on Saturday in a trade secrets dispute that has threatened a key Georgia plant and the electric vehicle plans of Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG, three sources briefed on the matter said.

The Biden Administration faces a Sunday night deadline on whether to take the rare step of reversing a U.S. International Trade Commission decision. The ITC in February sided with LG Chem in its trade secrets claims, but allowed SK to import components for batteries for Ford's EV F-150 program for four years, and Volkswagen's North American EVs for two years. SK vowed to walk away from its $2.6 billion Georgia battery plant under construction if the ITC decision was not overturned.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LG CHEM, LTD. -0.12% 810000 End-of-day quote.-1.70%
SK INNOVATION CO., LTD. 4.73% 243500 End-of-day quote.28.16%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.75% 237.15 Delayed Quote.55.59%
