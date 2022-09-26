LG Chem : Enjoy Autumn Picnics Safely with Recycled Plastic Containers

Autumn is the perfect season for outdoor picnics. This disposable plastic container for sandwiches, salad, and gimbap is made of high-density polyethylene (HDPE).



HDPE is a hard and opaque material resistant to corrosion and moisture. It is highly hygienic and non-toxic, used widely for food packaging. It can be stored in the refrigerator at low temperatures with excellent impact resistance, and it is also microwavable with a heat resistance of 90 to 120°C. Thanks to these strengths, HDPE is used to make children's toys, milk bottles, food containers, cosmetic containers, industrial pipes, and waste bags.



LG Chem produces bio-balanced HDPE with biomaterials such as waste cooking oil and plans to make circular HDPE by chemically recycling waste plastics through pyrolysis.



