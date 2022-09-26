Advanced search
    A051910   KR7051910008

LG CHEM, LTD.

(A051910)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-25
571000.00 KRW   -5.46%
11:19aLG CHEM : Enjoy Autumn Picnics Safely with Recycled Plastic Containers
PU
10:02aSnow lake lithium and lg energy solution collaborate to establish lithium supply chain in north america
AQ
09/08S.Korean shares end higher; mark fourth straight weekly loss
RE
LG Chem : Enjoy Autumn Picnics Safely with Recycled Plastic Containers

09/26/2022 | 11:19am EDT
Autumn is the perfect season for outdoor picnics. This disposable plastic container for sandwiches, salad, and gimbap is made of high-density polyethylene (HDPE).

HDPE is a hard and opaque material resistant to corrosion and moisture. It is highly hygienic and non-toxic, used widely for food packaging. It can be stored in the refrigerator at low temperatures with excellent impact resistance, and it is also microwavable with a heat resistance of 90 to 120°C. Thanks to these strengths, HDPE is used to make children's toys, milk bottles, food containers, cosmetic containers, industrial pipes, and waste bags.


LG Chem produces bio-balanced HDPE with biomaterials such as waste cooking oil and plans to make circular HDPE by chemically recycling waste plastics through pyrolysis.


At LG Chem, we connect science to every nook and cranny of life for a better future.

Disclaimer

LG Chem Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 15:18:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 51 163 B 36,1 B 36,1 B
Net income 2022 2 597 B 1,83 B 1,83 B
Net Debt 2022 4 216 B 2,97 B 2,97 B
P/E ratio 2022 16,5x
Yield 2022 1,84%
Capitalization 42 104 B 29 696 M 29 696 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,6%
Chart LG CHEM, LTD.
LG Chem, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LG CHEM, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 571 000,00 KRW
Average target price 783 538,46 KRW
Spread / Average Target 37,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hak Cheol Shin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Okdong Son President
Dong-Seok Cha Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ki-Soo No CTO & President-Executive Board
Young-Ho An Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LG CHEM, LTD.-1.79%31 406
DOW INC.-22.60%31 528
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-28.65%22 329
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION-16.73%17 311
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-15.84%12 490
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.-42.49%10 019