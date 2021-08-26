LG Chem : GM hints at 'multiple' battery options, affirms LG deal - Bloomberg News

Aug 26 (Reuters) - General Motors Co chief executive
officer signaled the automaker would continue its relationship
with South Korea's LG Energy Solution, the battery
supplier at the heart of its $1.8 billion vehicle recall,
Bloomberg News reported.
The automaker has "multiple pathways" to secure a leading
position in the transition to electric vehicles, CEO Mary Barra
said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Thursday.
GM last week expanded its recall of Bolt electric vehicles
due to fire risk from what it called battery manufacturing
defects, saying it would seek reimbursement from LG. (https://reut.rs/38vDLMh)
The defects are limited to the Bolt and will not affect GM's
new Ultium battery platform, which it developed with LG to power
flagship electric vehicles due later this year, Barra said.
(Reporting by Sahil Shaw in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)