  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. LG Chem, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A051910   KR7051910008

LG CHEM, LTD.

(A051910)
  Report
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll News

LG Chem : GM hints at 'multiple' battery options, affirms LG deal - Bloomberg News

08/26/2021 | 03:19pm EDT
Aug 26 (Reuters) - General Motors Co chief executive officer signaled the automaker would continue its relationship with South Korea's LG Energy Solution, the battery supplier at the heart of its $1.8 billion vehicle recall, Bloomberg News reported.

The automaker has "multiple pathways" to secure a leading position in the transition to electric vehicles, CEO Mary Barra said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Thursday.

GM last week expanded its recall of Bolt electric vehicles due to fire risk from what it called battery manufacturing defects, saying it would seek reimbursement from LG. (https://reut.rs/38vDLMh)

The defects are limited to the Bolt and will not affect GM's new Ultium battery platform, which it developed with LG to power flagship electric vehicles due later this year, Barra said.

(Reporting by Sahil Shaw in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 43 833 B 37,5 B 37,5 B
Net income 2021 4 164 B 3,56 B 3,56 B
Net Debt 2021 6 048 B 5,17 B 5,17 B
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
Yield 2021 1,36%
Capitalization 58 110 B 49 658 M 49 684 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,46x
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,6%
Chart LG CHEM, LTD.
Duration : Period :
LG Chem, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LG CHEM, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 788 000,00 KRW
Average target price 1 157 285,71 KRW
Spread / Average Target 46,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hak Cheol Shin Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Okdong Son President
Dong-Seok Cha Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jin-Soo Park Vice Chairman
Ki-Soo No CTO & President-Executive Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LG CHEM, LTD.-4.37%50 603
DOW INC.15.08%47 301
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION2.59%22 684
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.115.73%21 874
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-4.72%17 093
COVESTRO AG8.80%12 464