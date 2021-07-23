Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. LG Chem, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A051910   KR7051910008

LG CHEM, LTD.

(A051910)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 07/22
826000 KRW   +1.98%
09:07aLG CHEM : GM issues new recall for nearly 69,000 Bolt EVs for fire risks
RE
03:17aS.Korean stocks end higher on earnings optimism
RE
07/22S.Korean stocks end over 1% higher on corporate earnings cheer
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LG Chem : GM issues new recall for nearly 69,000 Bolt EVs for fire risks

07/23/2021 | 09:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Chevrolet Bolt is displayed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Motors Co said Friday it is issuing a new recall for nearly 69,000 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide for fire risks after reports of two new fires.

The Bolt EVs were recalled in November for fire risks and at least one of the two new fires was in a vehicle that had already had the software update released as part of the recall.

The recall comes after GM and U.S. safety regulators last week urged those owners to park vehicles outside and away from homes after charging.

The largest U.S. automaker said "experts from GM and (battery maker) LG have identified the simultaneous presence of two rare manufacturing defects in the same battery cell as the root cause of battery fires in certain Chevrolet Bolt EVs."

GM said it will replace defective battery modules in the recall population but it is not clear how many are defective. The recall includes 50,925 U.S. vehicles.

Last week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration urged those 50,925 Bolt owners to park outside and away from homes and other structures after charging because of fire risks.

The Chevrolet Bolt vehicles being recalled again are from the 2017-2019 model years and were first recalled for the potential of an unattended fire in the high-voltage battery pack underneath the backseat's bottom cushion.

GM said Friday that all of the nearly 69,000 Bolt owners should return vehicles to a 90% state of charge limitation that the company first instructed owners to use in November before the recall fix had been completed.

The automaker also asked owners to charge their vehicle after each use and avoid depleting their battery below approximately 70 miles of remaining range, where possible, to reduce the risk of a fire.

GM said it was still recommending customers park vehicles outside immediately after charging and not leave their vehicles charging overnight - and to get the software update as part of the initial recall.

GM said earlier the high voltage batteries being recalled were produced at LG Chem Ltd's Ochang, South Korean facility.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Potter)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2021
All news about LG CHEM, LTD.
09:07aLG CHEM : GM issues new recall for nearly 69,000 Bolt EVs for fire risks
RE
03:17aS.Korean stocks end higher on earnings optimism
RE
07/22S.Korean stocks end over 1% higher on corporate earnings cheer
RE
07/21S.Korean stocks fall for fourth day as virus fears dent sentiment
RE
07/21Ugimag Korea Co. Ltd. announced that it has received KRW 4.99 billion in fund..
CI
07/20S.Korean stocks slide for third day as virus woes sap risk appetite
RE
07/19Vulcan's German unit signs to sell lithium to South Korea's LG Chem
RE
07/19LG CHEM : Launches Integrated Green Brand, “LETZero”
PU
07/19S.Korean stocks mark lowest close in 1-1/2 weeks on inflation, Delta threat
RE
07/19Ugimag Korea Co. Ltd. announced that it expects to receive KRW 4.99 billion i..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 42 071 B 36,6 B 36,6 B
Net income 2021 3 444 B 3,00 B 3,00 B
Net Debt 2021 6 611 B 5,75 B 5,75 B
P/E ratio 2021 17,7x
Yield 2021 1,31%
Capitalization 60 924 B 52 953 M 53 004 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,61x
EV / Sales 2022 1,40x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,6%
Chart LG CHEM, LTD.
Duration : Period :
LG Chem, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LG CHEM, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 826 000,00 KRW
Average target price 1 202 148,15 KRW
Spread / Average Target 45,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hak Cheol Shin Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Okdong Son President
Dong-Seok Cha Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jin-Soo Park Vice Chairman
Ki-Soo No CTO & President-Executive Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LG CHEM, LTD.0.24%54 788
DOW INC.8.97%47 277
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION5.81%23 722
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-0.59%17 731
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.73.30%14 302
COVESTRO AG10.02%12 485