Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  LG Chem, Ltd.    A051910   KR7051910008

LG CHEM, LTD.

(A051910)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LG Chem : GM in talks to build second U.S. battery plant with LG Chem in Tennessee

03/04/2021 | 12:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: General Motors assembly workers connect a battery pack underneath a partially assembled Chevrolet Bolt EV vehicle

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Thursday it is considering building a second battery factory in the United States with South Korean joint-venture partner LG Chem Ltd.

The largest U.S. automaker confirmed it is "exploring the feasibility of constructing a second, state of the art battery cell manufacturing plant in the United States" with LG's battery unit LG Energy Solution, via its Ultium Cells LLC joint venture.

GM said it hopes to have a decision by June. Its shares were up 0.8% at $53.07 at midday.

GM and LG Chem are in advanced talks with Tennessee officials to build the plant, which is expected to be located near GM's Spring Hill assembly plant, two people briefed on the matter said. It would be similar in scope to its $2.3 billion joint-venture battery plant in Lordstown, Ohio, which is under construction, the sources said.

GM said in October it would invest $2 billion in Spring Hill to build electric vehicles, including the Cadillac Lyriq.

The Detroit automaker said last year it was investing $27 billion in electric and autonomous vehicles over the next five years, up from $20 billion planned before COVID-19.

One source said GM expects to need additional battery plants - beyond the one set for Tennessee - to meet aggressive EV targets through the end of the decade. GM unveiled a bold aspiration in January to halt sales of all light-duty gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles by 2035.

Thursday's announcement came a day after the disclosure that the U.S. Transportation Department will analyze the impact of an electric vehicle battery trade ruling against SK Innovation Co Ltd on President Joe Biden's green transportation goals in an ongoing trade fight with LG Chem.

LG Chem's battery unit, LG Energy Solution, said in a statement it was in talks to make further investments with GM, but could not disclose the specifics.

"LG Energy Solution is also planning additional capacity expansion for other global OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) located in the U.S.," it said.

GM and LG Chem's vehicle battery-cell joint-venture plant in Ohio will be one of the world's largest battery facilities.

The plant, being built near GM's closed assembly plant in Lordstown, will accelerate the automaker's plan to introduce 30 new electric vehicles (EVs) globally by 2025.

GM Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra has said the company wants to exceed its prior target of annual sales of 1 million EVs in the United States and China by 2025.

Most battery manufacturing is currently concentrated in Asia and Europe, while Tesla Inc largely controls most U.S. battery production.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington, Rachit Vats in Bengaluru and Heekyong Yang in Seoul; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Matthew Lewis)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2021
All news about LG CHEM, LTD.
12:32pLG CHEM  : GM in talks to build second U.S. battery plant with LG Chem in Tennes..
RE
09:48aSchlumberger, Chevron, Microsoft Eye Biomass Plant In California
DJ
08:49aLG CHEM  : GM looking to build 2nd US battery factory, Tennessee likely
AQ
05:44aGENERAL MOTORS  : GM Looking to Build Second Battery Factory in U.S.
DJ
04:53aHYUNDAI MOTOR  : profit hit after electric car recall, but LG Chem seen bearing ..
RE
03/03LG CHEM  : U.S. will review impact of SK Innovation ruling on Biden green transp..
RE
03/03S.Korean shares end higher as U.S. yields retreat, China policy anxiety eases
RE
03/02S.Korea shares jump on Wall St rally, upbeat trade data
RE
03/01Correction to SK Innovation Article
DJ
03/01South Korean Battery Makers Pitch White House About Disputed Georgia Factory ..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 30 007 B 26,7 B 26,7 B
Net income 2020 1 416 B 1,26 B 1,26 B
Net Debt 2020 7 862 B 6,99 B 6,99 B
P/E ratio 2020 45,5x
Yield 2020 0,91%
Capitalization 63 112 B 56 095 M 56 107 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,37x
EV / Sales 2021 1,85x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,6%
Chart LG CHEM, LTD.
Duration : Period :
LG Chem, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LG CHEM, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 1 198 862,07 KRW
Last Close Price 865 000,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 67,6%
Spread / Average Target 38,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hak Cheol Shin Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Okdong Son President
Dong-Seok Cha Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jin-Soo Park Vice Chairman
Ki-Soo No CTO & President-Executive Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LG CHEM, LTD.4.98%56 518
DOW INC.12.16%46 309
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION4.77%23 161
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION3.78%18 520
COVESTRO AG23.38%14 520
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.6.60%10 832
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ