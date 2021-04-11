Log in
LG CHEM, LTD.

(A051910)
LG Chem : South Korea battery makers settle U.S. trade dispute over EV batteries

04/11/2021 | 03:22am EDT
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean battery makers LG Energy Solution and SK Innovation Co said on Sunday they have agreed to settle a trade secrets dispute over electric vehicle (EV) battery technologies, avoiding a potential setback for U.S. EV ambitions.

The settlement comes just hours before President Joe Biden's Sunday night deadline to decide whether to take the rare step of reversing a U.S. International Trade Commission decision (ITC).

In February, the ITC sided with LG, which accused SK of misappropriating trade secrets related to EV battery technology.

The commission had banned the import of some SK batteries for 10 years while granting some exemptions for battery components for Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG EVs."

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LG CHEM, LTD. -0.12% 810000 End-of-day quote.-1.70%
SK INNOVATION CO., LTD. 4.73% 243500 End-of-day quote.28.16%
Financials
Sales 2021 39 803 B 35,5 B 35,5 B
Net income 2021 2 270 B 2,03 B 2,03 B
Net Debt 2021 8 321 B 7,42 B 7,42 B
P/E ratio 2021 26,3x
Yield 2021 1,13%
Capitalization 59 886 B 53 451 M 53 418 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,71x
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hak Cheol Shin Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Okdong Son President
Dong-Seok Cha Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jin-Soo Park Vice Chairman
Ki-Soo No CTO & President-Executive Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LG CHEM, LTD.-1.70%53 451
DOW INC.13.77%47 053
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION6.85%23 051
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION4.49%18 198
COVESTRO AG10.70%12 827
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.-2.81%9 693
