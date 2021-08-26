Log in
    A051910   KR7051910008

LG CHEM, LTD.

(A051910)
LG Chem : shares slide amid electric vehicle battery-fire probe with GM

08/26/2021 | 11:14pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of LG Chem is seen at its office building in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - LG Chem shares fell to a nine-month low on Friday, as assurances from General Motors of a continued relationship with it failed to calm investor worries stemming from GM's recall of electric vehicles (EVs) powered by the South Korean firm's batteries.

LG Chem Ltd shares slid as much as 3.9% to the lowest since November and were on track for their worst week since early last year with a 14% decline.

General Motors Co's CEO Mary Barra signalled on Thursday the automaker would continue its relationship with LG Energy Solution (LGES), the battery supplier at the heart of its $1.8 billion vehicle recall, Bloomberg News reported.

She also said that the automaker had "multiple pathways" to secure a leading position in the transition to EVs.

GM last week expanded its recall of Bolt EVs https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/gm-recalling-73000-bolt-evs-cost-1-billion-halts-sales-2021-08-20 due to fire risk from what it called battery manufacturing defects, saying the recall would cost $1 billion and it would seek reimbursement from the South Korean firm.

GM, LGES and LG Electronics Inc are still investigating the cause of manufacturing defects.

The on-going investigation and media reports that speculate the cause of battery fire have created uncertainty, leading to a drop in LG Chem shares, analysts said.

In April, GM and LGES said they would build a second U.S. battery cell manufacturing plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee. Their first joint U.S. battery plant is under construction in Lordstown, Ohio.

In July, GM initially recalled 69,000 Bolt EVs for fire risks, resulting in a recall of a total of 142,000 vehicles at an estimated cost of $1.8 billion.

GM has since said it would indefinitely halt Bolt sales.

Shares of LG Electronics, which assembles LGES cells into battery modules and packs, were trading down 0.7% as of 0305 GMT, versus the broader market's 0.3% rise.

LG Chem was down 2%.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LG CHEM, LTD. -1.38% 788000 End-of-day quote.-4.37%
LG ELECTRONICS INC. -0.35% 141500 End-of-day quote.4.81%
Financials
Sales 2021 43 833 B 37,4 B 37,4 B
Net income 2021 4 164 B 3,55 B 3,55 B
Net Debt 2021 6 048 B 5,16 B 5,16 B
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
Yield 2021 1,36%
Capitalization 58 110 B 49 658 M 49 568 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,46x
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,6%
Managers and Directors
Hak Cheol Shin Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Okdong Son President
Dong-Seok Cha Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jin-Soo Park Vice Chairman
Ki-Soo No CTO & President-Executive Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LG CHEM, LTD.-4.37%50 603
DOW INC.15.08%47 301
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION2.59%22 684
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.115.73%21 874
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-4.72%17 093
COVESTRO AG8.80%12 464