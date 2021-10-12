Log in
    A051910   KR7051910008

LG CHEM, LTD.

(A051910)
LG Chem : units say results accounted for $918 million costs from GM's Bolt recall

10/12/2021 | 01:47am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of LG Chem is seen at its office building in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Chem Ltd and LG Electronics Inc said on Tuesday their latest quarterly results accounted for costs of about 1.1 trillion won ($917.66 million) in connection with General Motors Co's Bolt EV recall.

LG Chem, whose wholly owned battery unit LG Energy Solution (LGES) supplies batteries to GM, said it had accounted for recall-related costs of about 620 billion won ($517.23 million) in its earnings results for the July-September period.

LG Electronics, which assembles LGES cells into battery modules and packs, said it had accounted for about 480 billion won in similar costs.

In August, GM expanded a recall of its Bolt electric vehicle to more than 140,000 cars to replace LG battery modules due to fire risk, at a cost it estimated at $1.8 billion. The automaker said it would seek reimbursement from LG.

($1 = 1,198.7000 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
