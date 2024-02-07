($1 = 1,327.2300 won)
(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
|
End-of-day quote
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|462,500 KRW
|-0.96%
|+8.44%
|-7.31%
|07:44am
|South Korea's LG Chem signs $19 billion cathode supply deal with General Motors
|RE
|Feb. 01
|LG Chem Returns to Profit in Q4
|MT
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Chem on Wednesday said it has signed a deal worth 24.7 trillion won ($18.61 billion) to supply electric vehicle (EV) battery cathodes to General Motors from this year to 2035.
($1 = 1,327.2300 won)
(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|462,500 KRW
|-0.96%
|+8.44%
|26 231 M $
|90,200 KRW
|-1.10%
|+16.09%
|10 558 M $
|2,550 PTS
|+0.42%
|+0.91%
|-
|38.03 USD
|+0.64%
|-0.31%
|43 903 M $
|South Korea's LG Chem signs $19 billion cathode supply deal with General Motors
|RE
|LG Chem Returns to Profit in Q4
|MT
|South Korean shares rise for fourth session as battery makers gain
|RE
|S.Korean shares rise as battery makers jump on LG Energy earnings
|RE
|Futures in green; wait for ECB decision
|AN
|South Korean shares end lower as battery slump overshadows chip rally
|RE
|Stock markets down amid rate uncertainties and war tensions
|AN
|Italy's Eni, LG Chem press ahead with South Korea's biorefinery project
|RE
|Eni: towards a joint venture with LG Chem in South Korea
|CF
|Eni Signs Deal with LG Chem for Joint Development of Biorefinery in South Korea
|MT
|LG Chem and Enilive, joint venture deal for biorefinery
|AN
|Hak Cheol, CEO of LG Chem: $10 billion investment plan
|MT
|LG Chem Enters Deal with Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to Sell Anti-Obesity Drug Rights
|MT
|Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Enters into Global Licensing Agreement with LG Chem, Ltd. for LB54640
|CI
|Aekyungchemical Co., Ltd. acquired 50% stake in Vina Plasticizers Chemical Company Limited from LG Chem, Ltd..
|CI
|LG Chem Begins Construction Work on Tennessee Cathode Plant
|MT
|South Korean Shares Close Lower on Profit-Taking Ahead of Christmas
|MT
|LG Chem, Ltd. Takes Leap as Top Cathode Supplier in the U.S. with Groundbreaking of Tennessee Plant
|CI
|South Korean Shares Inch Up Despite Profit-Taking; LG Chem Adds 1%
|MT
|LG Chem Commits Initial 938.5 Billion Won Investment for US Cathode Plant
|MT
|South Korean shares extend rally to 7th week, longest since early 2021
|RE
|South Korea's LG Chem to invest $820 mln to build battery cathode factory in US
|RE
|Shanshan to Build 4.5 Billion Yuan Polarizer Plant After Buying LG Chem’s Polarizer Assets
|MT
|South Korean shares fall as battery makers drag; Fed in focus
|RE
|S.Korean shares end flat ahead of key economic data
|RE
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-7.31%
|26 231 M $
|-1.46%
|37 952 M $
|-8.59%
|14 712 M $
|-8.35%
|10 661 M $
|-8.41%
|9 787 M $
|-8.62%
|6 345 M $
|-4.90%
|6 012 M $
|-13.58%
|4 238 M $
|-8.75%
|3 770 M $
|+5.86%
|2 594 M $