LG Chem Ltd is a Korea-based company principally engaged in the manufacture of petrochemical materials. The Company operates its business through five segments. The Petrochemistry Business segment is mainly engaged in the manufacture of basic materials which are mainly used for petrochemical industry, and the products include polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resins, low-density polyethylene (LDPE), poly styrene (PS), and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS). The Battery Business segment mainly engages in the manufacture of rechargeable batteries for mobile phone, automobile and storage batteries. The Advanced Materials Business segment mainly manufactures optical materials for manufacturing polarizers, and electronic materials including liquid crystal display (LCD) materials and cathode materials. The Life Science Business segment engages in the bio pharmaceutical business. The Common and Other segment manufactures and sells crop protection agents, fertilizers and seeds.

Sector Commodity Chemicals