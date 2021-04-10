Log in
LG CHEM, LTD.

(A051910)
  Report
South Korean battery makers agree last-minute deal in boost to Biden's EV policy

04/10/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of LG Chem is seen at its office building in Seoul

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - South Korean battery makers LG Chem and rival SK Innovation Co have agreed to settle a trade secrets dispute that has threatened a key Georgia plant and the electric vehicle plans of Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG, three sources briefed on the matter said.

The Biden administration through the U.S. Trade Representative's Office (USTR) faced a Sunday night deadline on whether to take the rare step of reversing a U.S. International Trade Commission decision unless the companies had agreed a deal. An announcement of the battery makers' settlement is expected soon, the sources said.

The agreement is a win for President Joe Biden who has made boosting electric vehicles and U.S. battery production a top priority. The global auto industry is racing to develop EVs, and Biden has proposed spending $174 billion to hike EV sales and expand charging infrastructure.

The ITC in February sided with LG Chem after the company accused SK of misappropriating trade secrets related to EV battery technology and issued a 10-year-import ban, but it allowed SK to import components for batteries for Ford's EV F-150 program for four years, and Volkswagen's North American EVs for two years.

SK vowed to walk away from its $2.6 billion Georgia battery plant under construction if the ITC decision was not overturned.

The ITC also faulted what it called SK's "egregious misconduct" and SK's destruction of documents ordered by company executives.

Ford, VW, LG and SK declined to comment.

Volkswagen of America CEO Scott Keogh wrote in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday that if the ITC decision were left in place, it could "reduce U.S. battery capacity and delay the transition to electric vehicles."

LG first filed a complaint against SK in 2019 and both sides hired numerous lawyers and consultants to make their case to the Biden administration.

The administration has been pushing the two companies to try to reach a settlement, as have VW and Ford, the sources said.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai has been personally involved in the settlement discussions and urged both companies to come to a resolution, sources said. USTR declined to comment.

SK in March received proposed terms from LG, including financial reparations to address LG's trade secrets misappropriation claims, Reuters reported earlier citing a person familiar with the situation.

Georgia is home to two newly-elected Democratic U.S. Senators who are a linchpin of Biden's slim Congressional majority and have both spoken about the importance of ensuring the Georgia plant's future.

LG's battery unit LG Energy Solution is nearing completion of an Ohio cell manufacturing plant with General Motors and is close to announcing plans to build a $2.3 billion second facility in Tennessee, sources told Reuters.

LG has said it can handle the battery needs of automakers if SK abandons its Georgia plant.

SK has said LG could not handle the VW and Ford contracts, and that Chinese manufacturers could step in to meet demand.

Bloomberg reported the expected deal earlier on Saturday.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

By David Shepardson and Hyunjoo Jin


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LG CHEM, LTD. -0.12% 810000 End-of-day quote.-1.70%
SK INNOVATION CO., LTD. 4.73% 243500 End-of-day quote.28.16%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.75% 237.15 Delayed Quote.55.59%
Financials
Sales 2021 39 803 B 35,5 B 35,5 B
Net income 2021 2 270 B 2,03 B 2,03 B
Net Debt 2021 8 321 B 7,42 B 7,42 B
P/E ratio 2021 26,3x
Yield 2021 1,13%
Capitalization 59 886 B 53 451 M 53 418 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,71x
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,6%
Technical analysis trends LG CHEM, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 1 197 900,00 KRW
Last Close Price 812 000,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 78,6%
Spread / Average Target 47,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hak Cheol Shin Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Okdong Son President
Dong-Seok Cha Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jin-Soo Park Vice Chairman
Ki-Soo No CTO & President-Executive Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LG CHEM, LTD.-1.70%53 451
DOW INC.13.77%47 053
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION6.85%23 051
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION4.49%18 198
COVESTRO AG10.70%12 827
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.-2.81%9 693
