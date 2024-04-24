* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, April 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose sharply on Wednesday, as chip and battery stocks jumped on upbeat demand outlook. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 52.41 points, or 2.00%, to 2,675.43 by 0307 GMT. ** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 4.24% and peer SK Hynix gained 5.15%, after U.S. chipmaker Texas Instruments flagged stronger-than-expected revenue.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 3.11%, after U.S. electric-vehicle maker Tesla said it would introduce new models under a faster timeline. Peers Samsung SDI and SK Innovation added 2.70% and 1.11%, respectively.

** LG Energy Solution said on Wednesday it would launch a new business model of licensing out its battery technologies next month, as infringements of the South Korean company's patents surged with competition to supply electric vehicle makers.

** LG Chem traded 2.28% higher after the petrochemical company denied a media report saying it is considering merging its naphtha cracker business with rival Lotte Chemical.

** Hyundai Motor and its sister automaker Kia Corp were up 0.80% and 0.09%, respectively, after a recall announcement.

** Of the total 927 traded issues, 571 shares advanced, while 292 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 253.1 billion won ($184.68 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,369.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.67% higher than its previous close at 1,378.3.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 points to 104.10.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.7 basis points to 3.506%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.0 basis points to 3.644%. ($1 = 1,370.5100 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )