* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won little changed against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, March 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday, led by a jump in battery makers which tracked overnight gains in U.S. electric-vehicle maker Tesla.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 10.51 points or 0.40% to 2,670.35 by 0104 GMT.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 2.75%, after Tesla rose more than 1% on Monday. Peers Samsung SDI and SK Innovation gained 5.80% and 1.69%, respectively.

** Battery materials makers LG Chem and POSCO Holdings added 2.87% and 1.26%, respectively.

** Of the total 933 traded issues, 363 shares advanced while 489 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 125.4 billion won ($95.6 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,311.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.08% lower than its previous close at 1,310.3.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 point to 104.76.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.7 basis points to 3.292%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.1 bps to 3.351%. ($1 = 1,311.5100 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Varun H K)