    A051910   KR7051910008

LG CHEM, LTD.

(A051910)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-15
743000.00 KRW   +2.91%
06/18South Korean shares start week lower on US rate hike worries
RE
06/1221st Century Evolution Of Sustainable Plastic Technology Trends
AQ
06/06South Korean shares climb for third session as battery makers lead
RE
South Korean shares start week lower on US rate hike worries

06/18/2023 | 10:48pm EDT
* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, June 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Monday, tracking Wall Street's losses in the previous session on U.S. Federal Reserve officials' hawkish remarks. The Korean won dropped, while the benchmark bond yield was marginally lower.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 22.41 points, or 0.85%, to 2,603.38 as of 0213 GMT.

** Fed officials struck a hawkish tone in their first comments since the U.S. central bank held the policy interest rate steady at its meeting last week but signalled that rate hikes will likely resume.

** "Stocks are going through a correction on profit-taking pressure from recent high gains," said analyst Na Jeong-hwan at NH Investment Securities.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 1.11% and peer SK Hynix lost 3.87%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution dropped 4.42%.

** Search engine Naver fell 1.63%, while instant messenger Kakao was down 2.99%. Battery materials maker LG Chem and automaker Kia Corp, up 1.08% and 0.86%, respectively, were the only gainers among major heavyweights.

** Of the total 932 issues traded, 383 shares rose.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 252.3 billion won.

** The won was quoted at 1,283.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.88% lower than its previous close.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 point to 103.86.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.4 basis points to 3.598%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.6 basis point to 3.651%. (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sohini Goswami)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.46% 0.684 Delayed Quote.0.97%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.15% 1.28116 Delayed Quote.5.70%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.24% 0.7557 Delayed Quote.2.40%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.05% 1.09348 Delayed Quote.2.27%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -0.15% 199400 End-of-day quote.32.05%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.09% 0.012202 Delayed Quote.0.99%
KAKAO CORP. -0.56% 53600 End-of-day quote.0.94%
KIA CORPORATION -0.85% 81600 End-of-day quote.37.61%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.66% 2625.79 Real-time Quote.17.41%
LG CHEM, LTD. 2.91% 743000 End-of-day quote.23.83%
LG CORP. 0.68% 88700 End-of-day quote.13.57%
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. 0.51% 588000 End-of-day quote.35.02%
NAVER CORPORATION 1.00% 202500 End-of-day quote.14.08%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.33% 0.62088 Delayed Quote.-1.79%
NH INVESTMENT & SECURITIES CO., LTD. -0.10% 9720 End-of-day quote.10.83%
S&P GSCI COCOA INDEX -0.80% 127.1014 Real-time Quote.25.46%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 0.42% 71800 End-of-day quote.29.84%
SK HYNIX INC. -0.08% 118900 End-of-day quote.58.53%
TOPIX INDEX -0.83% 2281.48 Delayed Quote.21.60%
Financials
Sales 2023 62 740 B 49,1 B 49,1 B
Net income 2023 2 499 B 1,96 B 1,96 B
Net Debt 2023 11 359 B 8,89 B 8,89 B
P/E ratio 2023 21,8x
Yield 2023 1,42%
Capitalization 55 404 B 43 384 M 43 384 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
EV / Sales 2024 0,93x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,6%
Technical analysis trends LG CHEM, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 743 000,00 KRW
Average target price 963 555,56 KRW
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hak Cheol Shin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dong-Seok Cha President & Director
Ki-Soo No CTO & President-Executive Board
Young-Ho An Independent Director
Guk-Heon Cha Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LG CHEM, LTD.23.83%43 384
DOW INC.5.50%37 601
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION6.57%19 163
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-3.55%12 944
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-27.01%11 981
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.-29.73%8 726
