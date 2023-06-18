South Korean shares start week lower on US rate hike worries

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, June 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Monday, tracking Wall Street's losses in the previous session on U.S. Federal Reserve officials' hawkish remarks. The Korean won dropped, while the benchmark bond yield was marginally lower.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 22.41 points, or 0.85%, to 2,603.38 as of 0213 GMT.

** Fed officials struck a hawkish tone in their first comments since the U.S. central bank held the policy interest rate steady at its meeting last week but signalled that rate hikes will likely resume.

** "Stocks are going through a correction on profit-taking pressure from recent high gains," said analyst Na Jeong-hwan at NH Investment Securities.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 1.11% and peer SK Hynix lost 3.87%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution dropped 4.42%.

** Search engine Naver fell 1.63%, while instant messenger Kakao was down 2.99%. Battery materials maker LG Chem and automaker Kia Corp, up 1.08% and 0.86%, respectively, were the only gainers among major heavyweights.

** Of the total 932 issues traded, 383 shares rose.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 252.3 billion won.

** The won was quoted at 1,283.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.88% lower than its previous close.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 point to 103.86.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.4 basis points to 3.598%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.6 basis point to 3.651%. (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sohini Goswami)