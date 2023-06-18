South Korean shares start week lower on US rate hike worries

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
* Korean won weakens against dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls
SEOUL, June 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korean shares fell on Monday, tracking Wall
Street's losses in the previous session on U.S. Federal Reserve
officials' hawkish remarks. The Korean won dropped, while the
benchmark bond yield was marginally lower.
** The benchmark KOSPI fell 22.41 points, or 0.85%,
to 2,603.38 as of 0213 GMT.
** Fed officials struck a hawkish tone in their first
comments since the U.S. central bank held the policy interest
rate steady at its meeting last week but signalled that rate
hikes will likely resume.
** "Stocks are going through a correction on profit-taking
pressure from recent high gains," said analyst Na Jeong-hwan at
NH Investment Securities.
** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 1.11% and
peer SK Hynix lost 3.87%, while battery maker LG
Energy Solution dropped 4.42%.
** Search engine Naver fell 1.63%, while instant
messenger Kakao was down 2.99%. Battery materials
maker LG Chem and automaker Kia Corp, up
1.08% and 0.86%, respectively, were the only gainers among major
heavyweights.
** Of the total 932 issues traded, 383 shares rose.
** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 252.3 billion
won.
** The won was quoted at 1,283.2 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform, 0.88% lower than its previous
close.
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds fell 0.02 point to 103.86.
** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield
rose by 1.4 basis points to 3.598%, while the benchmark 10-year
yield fell by 0.6 basis point to 3.651%.
(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sohini Goswami)