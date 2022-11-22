Advanced search
    A051910   KR7051910008

LG CHEM, LTD.

(A051910)
2022-11-20
682000.00 KRW   -3.13%
11/21LG Chem to invest over $3 billion to build U.S. battery cathode plant
RE
11/21LG Chem to Build $3 Billion Cathode Plant in Tennessee
DJ
11/21LG Chem to invest more than $3 billion to build battery cathode plant in the U.S
RE
Trending: LG Chem Plans to Build $3 Billion Cathode Plant in Tennessee

11/22/2022 | 03:48am EST
0832 GMT - LG Chem Ltd. is one of the most mentioned companies in the news over the past 10 hours, according to Factiva data, after it said it would build a cathode-materials plant in the U.S. The South Korean chemical company said Tuesday that it had agreed with the state of Tennessee to build a plant in the city of Clarksville that will supply battery materials for electric vehicles at a cost of around $3 billion. LG Chem said it expects the new plant to produce cathode materials containing nickel, cobalt, manganese and aluminum for next-generation EV batteries, with production to start as soon as the second half of 2025. Shares rose by as much as 5.7% in morning trade before ending the day 0.7% higher, outperforming the Kospi, which fell 0.6%. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jacques.vanwersch@dowjones.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-22-22 0347ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.59% 2405.27 Real-time Quote.-18.71%
LG CHEM, LTD. -3.13% 682000 End-of-day quote.10.89%
LG CORP. 1.92% 84900 End-of-day quote.4.94%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 0.08% 150.9759 Real-time Quote.-13.56%
