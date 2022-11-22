Trending: LG Chem Plans to Build $3 Billion Cathode Plant in Tennessee

0832 GMT - LG Chem Ltd. is one of the most mentioned companies in the news over the past 10 hours, according to Factiva data, after it said it would build a cathode-materials plant in the U.S. The South Korean chemical company said Tuesday that it had agreed with the state of Tennessee to build a plant in the city of Clarksville that will supply battery materials for electric vehicles at a cost of around $3 billion. LG Chem said it expects the new plant to produce cathode materials containing nickel, cobalt, manganese and aluminum for next-generation EV batteries, with production to start as soon as the second half of 2025. Shares rose by as much as 5.7% in morning trade before ending the day 0.7% higher, outperforming the Kospi, which fell 0.6%. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jacques.vanwersch@dowjones.com)

