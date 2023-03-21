Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. LG Chem, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A051910   KR7051910008

LG CHEM, LTD.

(A051910)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-20
677000.00 KRW   -0.88%
03/21Trending: LG Chem to Supply Citic Lithium Project With Reverse Osmosis Membranes
DJ
03/17Volkswagen to invest in mines in bid to become global battery supplier
RE
03/16South Korean shares rise as chipmakers outweigh losses in battery makers
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trending: LG Chem to Supply Citic Lithium Project With Reverse Osmosis Membranes

03/21/2023 | 11:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

0341 GMT - LG Chem Ltd. is one of the most mentioned companies in the news over the past six hours, according to Factiva data, after it said it signed a supply contract for a lithium project. The South Korean chemical company said Wednesday that it is supplying reverse osmosis membranes to Citic Group for the largest lithium project in China, at Xitai Ginel Salt Lake in Qinghai province. LG Chem said it expects China's market for reverse osmosis membranes to grow by 8% a year to $1.68 billion by 2025. Shares rose by as much as 3.2% after the announcement and were last up 2.4%. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jacques.vanwersch@dowjones.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-21-23 2357ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIC LIMITED 1.35% 9.04 Delayed Quote.7.40%
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED 0.80% 20.21 End-of-day quote.1.51%
LG CHEM, LTD. -0.88% 677000 End-of-day quote.12.83%
LG CORP. -1.49% 85700 End-of-day quote.9.73%
All news about LG CHEM, LTD.
03/21Trending: LG Chem to Supply Citic Lithium Project With Reverse Osmosis Membrane..
DJ
03/17Volkswagen to invest in mines in bid to become global battery supplier
RE
03/16South Korean shares rise as chipmakers outweigh losses in battery makers
RE
03/09LG Chem, Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/08South Korean shares fall for second day as battery makers drag
RE
03/06Chengxin Lithium’s 2022 Profit Soars 541% as Revenue Quadruples on NEV Boost
MT
03/02KBR Wins Contract For First Hydro-PRT Modular Plant
MT
03/02LG Energy Solution and Honda Break Ground for New Joint Venture EV Battery Plant in Ohi..
AQ
02/22Bad buzz for AbbVie : MarketScreener's World Press Review, February ..
MS
02/21Materials Down as Dollar Rises -- Materials Roundup
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LG CHEM, LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 61 702 B 47,3 B 47,3 B
Net income 2023 2 441 B 1,87 B 1,87 B
Net Debt 2023 10 739 B 8,23 B 8,23 B
P/E ratio 2023 20,5x
Yield 2023 1,55%
Capitalization 50 011 B 38 309 M 38 309 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,98x
EV / Sales 2024 0,86x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,6%
Chart LG CHEM, LTD.
Duration : Period :
LG Chem, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LG CHEM, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 677 000,00 KRW
Average target price 878 703,70 KRW
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hak Cheol Shin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dong-Seok Cha President & Director
Ki-Soo No CTO & President-Executive Board
Young-Ho An Independent Director
Guk-Heon Cha Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LG CHEM, LTD.12.83%38 617
DOW INC.1.73%36 292
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION4.26%18 747
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-17.70%13 561
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-3.40%13 015
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.-11.32%11 397