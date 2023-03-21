Trending: LG Chem to Supply Citic Lithium Project With Reverse Osmosis Membranes

0341 GMT - LG Chem Ltd. is one of the most mentioned companies in the news over the past six hours, according to Factiva data, after it said it signed a supply contract for a lithium project. The South Korean chemical company said Wednesday that it is supplying reverse osmosis membranes to Citic Group for the largest lithium project in China, at Xitai Ginel Salt Lake in Qinghai province. LG Chem said it expects China's market for reverse osmosis membranes to grow by 8% a year to $1.68 billion by 2025. Shares rose by as much as 3.2% after the announcement and were last up 2.4%. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jacques.vanwersch@dowjones.com)

