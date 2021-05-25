Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. LG Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A003550   KR7003550001

LG CORP.

(A003550)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 04/28
126500 KRW   +6.75%
05:58pGM says UAW 'well positioned' to represent workers at battery JV
RE
08:55aEU Commission Approves LG Magna e-Powertrain Joint Venture
MT
07:39aLG to Set up Electric Vehicle Battery Plant in Indonesia
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GM says UAW 'well positioned' to represent workers at battery JV

05/25/2021 | 05:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of GM atop the company headquarters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Tuesday the United Auto Workers union is "well positioned" to represent more than 2,300 workers at new U.S. joint venture battery plants with Korea's LG Chem.

The UAW said it looks forward to starting discussions with GM on the "joint venture to produce batteries in Ohio and Tennessee so workers will have a voice at the table in order to create good paying union jobs and benefits."

The UAW wants U.S. automakers to recognize the union at joint-venture battery facilities. The union has said it represents about 48,500 U.S. workers at GM, though the automaker says about 49% of its U.S. workforce, or 46,000 workers, were represented by the UAW, as of the end of 2020.

Ford Motor Co last week announced a similar planned battery venture with SK Innovation.

President Joe Biden went to a Ford plant in Michigan last Tuesday and told automakers "we need you to deepen your partnership with the UAW."

GM said both the company and the joint venture, known as Ultium Cells LLC. "respect workers' right to unionize and the efforts of the UAW to organize battery cell manufacturing workers in Ohio and Tennessee at our joint venture sites."

GM added that it believes the UAW, "given their historic and constructive relationship in the automotive industry, would be well positioned to represent the workforce."

In April, GM and LG Chem unit LG Energy Solution said they would build a second U.S. battery cell manufacturing plant, revealing plans for a $2.3 billion factory in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

LG Chem and the White House did not immediately comment on Tuesday.

The UAW has criticized GM for announcing a $1 billion investment in Mexico to build EVs, and Ford for opting to build some EVs in Mexico rather than in Ohio.

Biden also urged automakers not to build zero-emission vehicles abroad for U.S. consumers.

"We need automakers and other companies to keep investing here in America and not take the benefits of our public investments and expand electric vehicles and battery manufacturing abroad," Biden said.

The UAW said last week Ford has a "moral obligation" to make sure battery plant jobs are good-paying union jobs. The company said that will be determined by the joint venture.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Dan Grebler)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LG CHEM, LTD. 0.00% 892000 End-of-day quote.8.25%
LG CORP. 6.75% 126500 End-of-day quote.44.57%
SK INNOVATION CO., LTD. 0.74% 273500 End-of-day quote.43.95%
All news about LG CORP.
05:58pGM says UAW 'well positioned' to represent workers at battery JV
RE
08:55aEU Commission Approves LG Magna e-Powertrain Joint Venture
MT
07:39aLG to Set up Electric Vehicle Battery Plant in Indonesia
MT
05/24Indonesia says building $1.2 billion battery plant with South Korea's LG
RE
05/24China's Huayou invests in $2.1 bln Indonesia nickel project
RE
05/24S.Korea stocks slide for 3rd day on concerns over crypto, U.S. inflation
RE
05/20Ford Motor and SK Innovation to Form Joint Venture to Build Electric-Car Batt..
DJ
05/20Ford Motor and SK Innovation to Form Joint Venture to Build Electric-Car Batt..
DJ
05/20Ford Motor, SK Innovation announce EV battery joint venture in N. America
RE
05/20Ford Motor and SK Innovation to Form Joint Venture to Build Electric-Car Batt..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 892 B 7,03 B 7,03 B
Net income 2021 2 359 B 2,10 B 2,10 B
Net cash 2021 2 698 B 2,40 B 2,40 B
P/E ratio 2021 9,10x
Yield 2021 2,09%
Capitalization 22 146 B 19 700 M 19 732 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,46x
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,3%
Chart LG CORP.
Duration : Period :
LG Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 137 384,62 KRW
Last Close Price 126 500,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 29,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kwang-Mo Koo Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Young-Soo Kwon Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Beom-Jong Ha Director & Head-Finance
Jae-Woong Lee Managing Director, Head-Legal & Compliance Support
Sang-Tai Choi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LG CORP.44.57%19 684
CINTAS CORPORATION0.31%37 246
TELEPERFORMANCE SE16.40%22 664
EDENRED SE-1.62%13 720
BUREAU VERITAS SA14.25%13 653
INTERTEK GROUP PLC4.39%13 432