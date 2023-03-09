LG : 61st AGM Agenda

Description of the Agenda Items Proposed for Resolution at the

61st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of LG Corp.

AGM Date: 29 March 2023, 9:30AM (KST)

AGM Place: LG Twin Towers Auditorium (Seoul, Korea, 07336)

Agenda 1: Approval of Financial Statements for the 61st Fiscal Year (FY22)

Pursuant to Article 449 of the Korean Commercial Act, it is proposed to the General Meeting of Shareholders to approve the Financial Statements for the 61st Fiscal Year.

Please refer to the public disclosures or IR materials on our website(www.lgcorp.com)

Expected Dividend per Share: KRW 3,000 per common share / KRW 3,050 per preferred share

Agenda 2: Election of Directors

Pursuant to Article 382 of the Korean Commercial Act and Article 23 of the Articles of Incorporation, it is proposed to the General Meeting of Shareholders to elect the following directors.

2-1: Election of Cho, Sung Wook as an Independent Director