Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. LG Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A003550   KR7003550001

LG CORP.

(A003550)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-07
82400.00 KRW   +0.37%
02:12aLg : 61st AGM Agenda
PU
03/08South Korean shares fall for second day as battery makers drag
RE
03/08Startup from ex-Apple team raises $100 million, works with OpenAI
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LG : 61st AGM Agenda

03/09/2023 | 02:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Description of the Agenda Items Proposed for Resolution at the

61st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of LG Corp.

  • AGM Date: 29 March 2023, 9:30AM (KST)
  • AGM Place: LG Twin Towers Auditorium (Seoul, Korea, 07336)

Agenda 1: Approval of Financial Statements for the 61st Fiscal Year (FY22)

Pursuant to Article 449 of the Korean Commercial Act, it is proposed to the General Meeting of Shareholders to approve the Financial Statements for the 61st Fiscal Year.

  • Please refer to the public disclosures or IR materials on our website(www.lgcorp.com)
  • Expected Dividend per Share: KRW 3,000 per common share / KRW 3,050 per preferred share

Agenda 2: Election of Directors

Pursuant to Article 382 of the Korean Commercial Act and Article 23 of the Articles of Incorporation, it is proposed to the General Meeting of Shareholders to elect the following directors.

  • 2-1:Election of Cho, Sung Wook as an Independent Director

Relationship

Transactions

with the

Date of

with the

Name

Term

Profile

Recommender

Company in

Gender

Birth

Largest

the past 3

Shareholder

years

Chief Officer, Planning &

Coordination Office, Ministry

of Justice (2011~2012)

Recommendation

Sung

3

Chief Prosecutor, the Daejeon

Committee on

Wook

1962.12.31

Candidates for

None

None

Male

years

Prosecutors' Office

CHO

Independent

(2015~2015)

Directors

Partner, Yoon & Yang LLC

(2019~Present)

  • 2-2:Election of Park, Jong Su as an Independent Director

Relationship

Transactions

with the

Date of

with the

Name

Term

Profile

Recommender

Company in

Gender

Birth

Largest

the past 3

Shareholder

years

Non-standing Member, the

Central Administrative

Appeals Commission

Recommendation

(2012~2018)

Jong

Committee on

3

Su

1970.01.16

President, Korean Academic

Candidates for

None

None

Male

years

PARK

Society of Taxation

Independent

(2022~2023)

Directors

Professor, Korea University

Law School (2004~Present)

Agenda 3: Election of Audit Committee Members

Pursuant to Article 542-12(1) of the Korean Commercial Act, it is proposed to the General Meeting of Shareholders to elect Audit Committee members.

  • 3-1:Election of Cho, Sung Wook as an Audit Committee Member

Relationship

Transactions

with the

Date of

with the

Name

Term

Profile

Recommender

Company in

Gender

Birth

Largest

the past 3

Shareholder

years

Chief Officer, Planning &

Coordination Office, Ministry

of Justice (2011~2012)

Sung

3

Chief Prosecutor, the Daejeon

Board of

Wook

1962.12.31

None

None

Male

years

Prosecutors' Office

Directors

CHO

(2015~2015)

Partner, Yoon & Yang LLC

(2019~Present)

  • 3-2:Election of Park, Jong Su as an Audit Committee Member

Relationship

Transactions

with the

Date of

with the

Name

Term

Profile

Recommender

Company in

Gender

Birth

Largest

the past 3

Shareholder

years

Non-standing Member, the

Central Administrative Appeals

Commission (2012~2018)

Jong

3

President, Korean Academic

Board of

Su

1970.01.16

None

None

Male

years

Society of Taxation

Directors

PARK

(2022~2023)

Professor, Korea University

Law School (2004~Present)

Agenda 4: Approval of Total Remuneration of Directors

Pursuant to Article 388 of the Korean Commercial Act and Article 33 of the Articles of Incorporation, it is proposed to the General Meeting of Shareholders to approve the total remuneration of directors.

Classification

Previous Fiscal Year

Current Fiscal Year

Number of Directors

7

7

(Number of Independent Directors)

(4)

(4)

Total Remuneration of Directors

KRW 18 billion

KRW 18 billion

( Total Remuneration Paid)

(KRW 14.6 billion)

Disclaimer

LG Corp. published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 07:11:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about LG CORP.
02:12aLg : 61st AGM Agenda
PU
03/08South Korean shares fall for second day as battery makers drag
RE
03/08Startup from ex-Apple team raises $100 million, works with OpenAI
RE
03/06Chengxin Lithium’s 2022 Profit Soars 541% as Revenue Quadruples on NEV Boost
MT
03/05Lg : Energy Solution and Honda Break Ground for New Joint Venture EV Battery Plant in Ohio
PU
03/02KBR Wins Contract For First Hydro-PRT Modular Plant
MT
02/21Lg : Energy Solution, Ford, and KOC Holding to Establish a Joint Venture to Produce Batter..
PU
02/21Materials Down as Dollar Rises -- Materials Roundup
DJ
02/21BHP's First-Half Net Profit Fell on Weaker Commodity Prices -- Commodities Roundup
DJ
02/21North American Morning Briefing: Sentiment Hit by -2-
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 7 181 B 5,46 B 5,46 B
Net income 2022 2 509 B 1,91 B 1,91 B
Net cash 2022 1 929 B 1,47 B 1,47 B
P/E ratio 2022 5,18x
Yield 2022 3,75%
Capitalization 12 982 B 9 874 M 9 874 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,54x
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 187
Free-Float 56,6%
Chart LG CORP.
Duration : Period :
LG Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LG CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 82 400,00 KRW
Average target price 112 111,11 KRW
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kwang-Mo Koo Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Beom-Jong Ha Director & Head-Finance
Bong Seok kwon Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Bong-Seok Kwon Chief Operating Officer
Sang-Tai Choi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LG CORP.5.51%9 874
CINTAS CORPORATION-2.75%44 312
TELEPERFORMANCE SE6.06%15 366
EDENRED SE4.48%13 891
BUREAU VERITAS SA8.37%12 818
GENPACT LIMITED1.25%8 629