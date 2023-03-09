LG : 61st AGM Agenda

Description of the Agenda Items Proposed for Resolution at the
61st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of LG Corp.
AGM Date: 29 March 2023, 9:30AM (KST)
AGM Place: LG Twin Towers Auditorium (Seoul, Korea, 07336)
Agenda 1: Approval of Financial Statements for the 61st Fiscal Year (FY22)
Pursuant to Article 449 of the Korean Commercial Act, it is proposed to the General Meeting of Shareholders to approve the Financial Statements for the 61st Fiscal Year.
Please refer to the public disclosures or IR materials on our website(www.lgcorp.com)
Expected Dividend per Share: KRW 3,000 per common share / KRW 3,050 per preferred share
Agenda 2: Election of Directors
Pursuant to Article 382 of the Korean Commercial Act and Article 23 of the Articles of Incorporation, it is proposed to the General Meeting of Shareholders to elect the following directors.
2-1:Election of Cho, Sung Wook as an Independent Director
Relationship
Transactions
with the
Date of
with the
Name
Term
Profile
Recommender
Company in
Gender
Birth
Largest
the past 3
Shareholder
years
Chief Officer, Planning &
Coordination Office, Ministry
of Justice (2011~2012)
Recommendation
Sung
3
Chief Prosecutor, the Daejeon
Committee on
Wook
1962.12.31
Candidates for
None
None
Male
years
Prosecutors' Office
CHO
Independent
(2015~2015)
Directors
Partner, Yoon & Yang LLC
(2019~Present)
2-2:Election of Park, Jong Su as an Independent Director
Relationship
Transactions
with the
Date of
with the
Name
Term
Profile
Recommender
Company in
Gender
Birth
Largest
the past 3
Shareholder
years
Non-standing Member, the
Central Administrative
Appeals Commission
Recommendation
(2012~2018)
Jong
Committee on
3
Su
1970.01.16
President, Korean Academic
Candidates for
None
None
Male
years
PARK
Society of Taxation
Independent
(2022~2023)
Directors
Professor, Korea University
Law School (2004~Present)
Agenda 3: Election of Audit Committee Members
Pursuant to Article 542-12(1) of the Korean Commercial Act, it is proposed to the General Meeting of Shareholders to elect Audit Committee members.
3-1:Election of Cho, Sung Wook as an Audit Committee Member
Relationship
Transactions
with the
Date of
with the
Name
Term
Profile
Recommender
Company in
Gender
Birth
Largest
the past 3
Shareholder
years
Chief Officer, Planning &
Coordination Office, Ministry
of Justice (2011~2012)
Sung
3
Chief Prosecutor, the Daejeon
Board of
Wook
1962.12.31
None
None
Male
years
Prosecutors' Office
Directors
CHO
(2015~2015)
Partner, Yoon & Yang LLC
(2019~Present)
3-2:Election of Park, Jong Su as an Audit Committee Member
Relationship
Transactions
with the
Date of
with the
Name
Term
Profile
Recommender
Company in
Gender
Birth
Largest
the past 3
Shareholder
years
Non-standing Member, the
Central Administrative Appeals
Commission (2012~2018)
Jong
3
President, Korean Academic
Board of
Su
1970.01.16
None
None
Male
years
Society of Taxation
Directors
PARK
(2022~2023)
Professor, Korea University
Law School (2004~Present)
Agenda 4: Approval of Total Remuneration of Directors
Pursuant to Article 388 of the Korean Commercial Act and Article 33 of the Articles of Incorporation, it is proposed to the General Meeting of Shareholders to approve the total remuneration of directors.