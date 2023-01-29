Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. LG Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A003550   KR7003550001

LG CORP.

(A003550)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-26
83900.00 KRW   +0.60%
01/29Lg : Announces 2022 Financial Results
PU
01/27LG Electronics Swings to Net Loss in Q4 2022
MT
01/27Earnings Flash (LGLD.L) LG ELECTRONICS Reports Q4 Revenue KRW21.858T
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LG : Announces 2022 Financial Results

01/29/2023 | 11:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEOUL, Jan. 27, 2023 - LG Electronics Inc. (LG) today announced full-year 2022 consolidated revenue of KRW 83.5 trillion with operating profit of KRW 3.6 trillion.

In 2022, LG achieved its highest annual revenue ever - surpassing KRW 80 trillion for the first time in its history - increasing 12.9 percent over 2021, when sales exceeded KRW 70 trillion for the first time. The record sales reflect continuous growth based on strong fundamentals, although full-year profitability was impacted by challenging global economic conditions.

The company's revenue growth in 2022 was driven by strong demand for premium home appliances and automotive parts. For the seventh consecutive year, the appliance business unit saw significant year-over-year growth. The turnaround of LG's Vehicle components Solutions business in 2022 reflected steady improvements in the automotive industry, and this business exceeded 10 percent of LG's total revenue for the first time.

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company saw another record-setting year with 2022 revenue of KRW 29.9 trillion, an increase of 10.3 percent from the previous year, as a result of company's premium-focused strategy that includes unique appliances such as LG Styler™ clothing care systems, all-in-one WashTower™ laundry centers, and LG InstaView refrigerators with Craft Ice™. Full-year 2022 operating profit was KRW 1.1 trillion lower than in the previous year caused by increased marketing investments and higher logistics costs. The business unit plans to consistently pursue its premium-centered strategy by improving competitiveness of premium products as well as strengthening its mass-tier lineup, along with cost structure management to enhance profitability. In addition, the company will accelerate the expansion of smart home ecosystems by expanding upgradable appliance lineups in the overseas markets.

The LG Home Entertainment Company reported 2022 revenue of KRW 15.7 trillion and operating profit of KRW 5.4 billion. Although lower global TV demand impacted revenue and operating profit versus 2021, the company's content and services business based on LG's smart TV platform has grown ten-fold since 2018. As challenging business conditions persist, the company will focus on expanding LG's smart TV platform to diversify its overall business portfolio and secure future growth engines. Furthermore, the company will maintain its competitive edge by growing the premium TV segment, such as OLED TV and QNED TV, as well as effectively managing marketing expenses.

The LG Vehicle component Solutions Company increased revenue by 29.1 percent in 2022 from 2021 to KRW 8.6 trillion with a full-year operating profit of KRW 169.6 billion. The business unit's profitable growth was driven by proactively responding to higher demand from automakers. By year-end 2022, the total value of accumulated orders for auto parts is around KRW 80 trillion, reflecting the company's position as a leading supplier to the worldwide automotive industry. The company will continue its momentum by strengthening its global supply chain and will work to further increase profitability through efficient cost structure management.

The LG Business Solutions Company's 2022 revenue of KRW 6.1 trillion increased 11.2 percent over the previous year driven by continuous recovery of information displays. Full-year operating profit declined, primarily due to lower post-pandemic demand for PCs and monitors. Looking ahead, the company plans to improve competitiveness of PCs and monitors, while driving stable growth in the B2B segment by developing more customized solutions.

Earnings Conference and Conference Call

LG Electronics will hold a Korean / English conference call on January 27, 2023 at 16:00 Korea Standard Time (07:00 GMT/UTC). Conference call participants are instructed to pre-register online to receive a private PIN. To participate in the conference call, dial +82 31 810 3130, enter passcode 6418# and then the PIN. The corresponding presentation file will be available for download at the LG Electronics website before the call.

Attachments

Disclaimer

LG Corp. published this content on 30 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2023 04:33:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about LG CORP.
01/29Lg : Announces 2022 Financial Results
PU
01/27LG Electronics Swings to Net Loss in Q4 2022
MT
01/27Earnings Flash (LGLD.L) LG ELECTRONICS Reports Q4 Revenue KRW21.858T
MT
01/26Lg : Display Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results
PU
01/26Lg : Energy Solution Posts 2022 Earnings with Record-High Annual Revenue and Operating Pro..
PU
01/26South Korean shares end sharply higher on auto, battery boost
RE
01/23Elliott Management acquires a multi-billion dollar ..
MS
01/20South Korean Stocks Climb on Demand Recovery Hopes from China; LG Chem Stocks Add 1%
MT
01/20AVEO Completes Acquisition by LG Chem
MT
01/19Lg : ThinQ UP's Personalized Upgrades Receive UL Verification
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 7 292 B 5,92 B 5,92 B
Net income 2022 2 534 B 2,06 B 2,06 B
Net cash 2022 1 982 B 1,61 B 1,61 B
P/E ratio 2022 5,20x
Yield 2022 3,61%
Capitalization 13 211 B 10 727 M 10 727 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,54x
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 187
Free-Float 56,6%
Chart LG CORP.
Duration : Period :
LG Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LG CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 83 900,00 KRW
Average target price 111 444,44 KRW
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kwang-Mo Koo Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Beom-Jong Ha Director & Head-Finance
Bong Seok kwon Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Bong-Seok Kwon Chief Operating Officer
Sang-Tai Choi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LG CORP.7.43%10 727
CINTAS CORPORATION-3.18%44 436
TELEPERFORMANCE SE14.01%16 281
EDENRED SE-1.69%13 532
BUREAU VERITAS SA7.52%12 996
GENPACT LIMITED1.25%8 595