Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. LG Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A003550   KR7003550001

LG CORP.

(A003550)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-11
84500.00 KRW   +1.32%
08/15LG : Chem, ADM Complete Agreement for ‘Eco-friendly Bio Plastic' Joint Ventures in Illinois, USA
PU
08/11LG : Earnings Release for 2Q22
PU
08/08South Korean Stocks Rise on Optimism Around US Jobs Market; LG Uplus Adds 1%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LG : Chem, ADM Complete Agreement for ‘Eco-friendly Bio Plastic' Joint Ventures in Illinois, USA

08/15/2022 | 11:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

■ On 16th, entered joint venture agreement for bioplastic PLA with ADM (Archer Daniels Midland), a global leader in nutrition and sustainable products and solutions

LG Chem and ADM (Archer Daniels Midland) have completed agreement for 'Eco-friendly Bio Plastic' Joint Ventures.

LG Chem announced on the 16th at the LG Chem Magok R&D Campus in Gangseo-gu, Seoul that it held the 'Celebrating the Launch of LA (lactic acid) and PLA (poly lactic acid) Ventures' with ADM. ADM (Archer Daniels Midland), a global leader in nutrition and sustainable products and solutions, has a global agricultural supply chain and processing technology, and LG Chem has cooperated in developing plant-based bio materials. This agreement is the main contract following the conclusion of the Heads of Agreement (HOA) signed by the two companies in September of last year.

The two companies will establish two joint ventures to respond to the demand for plant-based products and bioplastics. The LA production corporation 'GreenWise Lactic' will be in charge of the raw materials to produce 150,000 tons of high-purity corn-based lactic acid annually.

The second joint venture, 'LG Chem Illinois Biochem,' will use GreenWise Lactic's lactic acid to produce 75,000 tons of bioplastics annually. If LG Chem Illinois Biochem makes 500ml eco-friendly water bottles with bioplastics from the factory, it can produce about 2.5 billion bottles. The production facility will be built in Decatur, Illinois, U.S., with the aim of completing it in late 2025 or early 2026. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2023, when the final decision of the boards of both companies are completed.

LG Chem is the first Korean company to build a PLA plant with integrated production capacities ranging from raw materials to the final product. With the establishment of these JVs, LG Chem will not only procure production capacities for highly pure lactic acid needed for commercial-scale PLA production, but will also be able to apply bio-materials in the development of various high value-added bio-materials.

PLA is a representative biodegradable bioplastic made with lactic acid produced by fermenting corn, and is mainly used in food containers, straws, water bottles, tableware, and tea bags that are harmless to the human body. PLA is naturally decomposed within a few months by microorganisms when certain conditions are met. It also emits only a quarter of greenhouse gases during the production process compared to general plastics, and is thus drawing attention as a sustainable eco-friendly material. Global demand for bioplastics is projected to grow from USD 10.7 billion in 2021 to USD 29.7 billion by 2026, representing annual growth of 22.7%.

ADM CEO Juan R. Luciano stated, "Sustainability is one of the enduring global trends that is powering ADM's strategy and growth." and added, "We're pleased to expand our collaboration with LG Chem, and we're planning to take the next growth step, greatly expanding our ability to meet growing demand for plant-based solutions."

LG Chem Chief Executive Officer Hak Cheol Shin commented, "The establishment of this joint venture is a sustainable growth strategy that can directly contribute in solving environmental issues such as climate change and waste plastics," and added, "Based on eco-friendly materials, which is an axis for new growth engines, we will respond to the rapidly changing market and customers, while becoming a market leader."

Disclaimer

LG Corp. published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 03:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LG CORP.
08/15LG : Chem, ADM Complete Agreement for ‘Eco-friendly Bio Plastic' Joint Ventures in I..
PU
08/11LG : Earnings Release for 2Q22
PU
08/08South Korean Stocks Rise on Optimism Around US Jobs Market; LG Uplus Adds 1%
MT
08/08Diversey Holdings, LG Electronics Enter Distribution Deal for UK, Ireland Markets
MT
08/07LG Uplus' Net Income Declines 23% in June Quarter
MT
08/05S.Korean shares post third straight weekly gain
RE
08/03LG : Energy Solution Aims to Achieve RE100 in All Global Production Sites by 2025
PU
08/01LG Electronics Reports Highest-ever Q2 Revenues on Strong Sales of LG Home Appliances
MT
08/01S.Korean shares end subdued after mixed economic data
RE
08/01LG : Chem Announces Q2 Business Performance
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LG CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 441 B 5,68 B 5,68 B
Net income 2022 2 562 B 1,95 B 1,95 B
Net cash 2022 2 172 B 1,66 B 1,66 B
P/E ratio 2022 5,50x
Yield 2022 3,76%
Capitalization 13 482 B 10 287 M 10 287 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
EV / Sales 2023 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 187
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart LG CORP.
Duration : Period :
LG Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LG CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 84 500,00 KRW
Average target price 110 444,44 KRW
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kwang-Mo Koo Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Young-Soo Kwon Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Beom-Jong Ha Director & Head-Finance
Bong Seok kwon Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Sang-Tai Choi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LG CORP.4.45%10 334
CINTAS CORPORATION-0.93%43 940
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-19.36%19 067
EDENRED SE28.86%13 256
BUREAU VERITAS SA-7.85%12 401
GENPACT LIMITED-8.97%8 866