LG : Chem Begins Full-fledged Development of Immuno-Anticancer Drug for Treating Solid Cancer and Blood Cancer

01/09/2022 | 11:48pm EST
■ US partner company 'Cue Biopharma' completed the pre-clinical stage for the immune-anticancer drug 'CUE-102' that treats WT-1 expressing cancers, and plans to apply for clinical stage 1 in the US within the first quarter

■ Other joint development project 'CUE-101' currently in clinical stage 1 for head and neck cancer patients

■ Currently 8 anti-cancer pipelines in the pre-clinical or clinical development stages, and construction of anti-cancer pipeline being accelerated by continuously expanding open innovation


LG Chem is fully engaging in developing immune-anticancer drugs to treat various solid cancers and blood cancers.

The Company announced on the 7th that its American partner for developing immune-anticancer drugs 'Cue Biopharma' recently completed the pre-clinical stage for 'CUE-102' and selected the final candidate material for entering the full-fledged clinical development stage.

'CUE-102' is a drug that detects WT-1 (Wilms Tumor-1 genes) overly expressed in various solid cancer and blood cancer cells, and activates T-cells (immunocyte) which eliminates WT-1 to trigger specific immuno-reactions. WT-1 expression cancers include colon cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, ovarian cancer, small cell lung cancer, and triple-negative breast cancer.

Based on the pre-clinical results that confirmed proliferation and activation of T cells which selectively respond to WT-1 antigens, 'Cue Biopharma' plans to submit the phase 1 clinical test plans (IND, investigational new drug) to the US FDA within the first quarter.

LG Chem, which has procured the development and commercialization rights in Asia, plans to begin clinical phase 2 tests in earnest based on the clinical phase 1 data of its partner company in Asia region.

A head and neck cancer treatment, 'CUE-101' which is another new drug candidate, is also being jointly developed based on Cue Biopharma's immuno-function regulation platform technology (Immuno-STAT), and it is currently in clinical stage 1 in the United States. LG Chem and Cue Biopharma plans to prove the precision and expandability of the platform technologies by accelerating development efforts for 'CUE-101' and 'CUE-102.'

Meanwhile, LG Chem currently has eight anticancer pipelines in the pre-clinical or clinical development stages, and the Company plans to continuously expand anticancer pipelines with global competitiveness through continuous expansion of open innovation, while strengthening its R&D capacities in the anti-cancer sector.

According to a global market study, the global immune-anticancer market is worth 48 trillion KRW (40.5 billion USD) as of 2021, and it is expected to grow at an annual average of 19.7% and reach 118 trillion KRW (99.5 billion USD) by 2026.

Disclaimer

LG Corp. published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 04:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
