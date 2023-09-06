■ Chief Executive Officer Hak Cheol Shin directly oversees 'BC Business & Campus) Tour', which is a hiring event targeting over 20 universities in North America including MIT



■ Invited around 40 engineering master's and doctorate's degree holders in the 3 major new growth engine sectors of battery materials, eco-friendly materials, and innovative new drugs, sharing current R&D status and personnel fostering plans



■ Chief Executive Officer Hak Cheol Shin,

"Some say that this is a time of crisis and uncertainty, but I actually think this is a moment of opportunity where anything is possible"

"If outstanding talents like yourselves join us, the future that LG Chem is designing such as leading the battery materials market also in the United States and strengthening our low-carbon leadership will be completed more quickly and more clearly"



LG Chem Chief Executive Officer Hak Cheol Shin visited the US for the third consecutive year to secure human resources in R&D that will lead the three major growth engine sectors.



LG Chem announced that it held the 'BC (Business & Campus) Tour' at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on the 31st together with the CTO (Chief Technology Officer) and key R&D executives such as the research chiefs of each business department.



At this event, over 40 master's and doctorate's degree holders from about 20 universities in North America, including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Stanford University, and the California Institute of Technology, were invited.



The participants included those majoring in innovative technologies that will accelerate the three major growth engines of LG Chem, such as next-generation battery materials, eco-friendly and bio materials, innovative new drug development, carbon reduction technologies, etc.



CEO Shin shared the current state of R&D at LG Chem as well as the direction of changes in it, and also helped quench the curiosities of the potential personnel through face-to-face conversations by holding meetings.



Key executives in the R&D sector of each business department also took the time to explain the main tasks and technology trends for each growth engine sector, such as ▲sustainable materials and solutions ▲technological vision of battery materials, ▲R&D challenges for developing global new drugs, etc.



LG Chem selected ▲battery materials ▲eco-friendly sustainability business ▲global innovative drugs as its three main growth engines and is looking to increase the revenue ratio of these sectors from 21% (6.6 trillion KRW) in 2022 to 57% (40 trillion KRW) by 2030 in order to pursue a grand transformation of its portfolio as a 'Top Global Science Company.'



Chief Executive Office Hak Cheol Shin, who oversaw this hiring event, stated, "In this moment where it is difficult to predict even the nearest future, some say that this is a time of crisis and uncertainty, but I actually think this is a moment of opportunity where anything is possible."



He added, "If outstanding talents like yourselves join us, the future that LG Chem is designing, such as leading the battery materials market also in the United States and strengthening our low-carbon leadership will be completed more quickly and more clearly".



The 'BC (Business & Campus) Tour' is one of the representative global human resource procurement activities where key executives communicate directly with outstanding local talents and hold interviews in connection with overseas business trip schedules by key executives.