    A003550   KR7003550001

LG CORP.

(A003550)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-29
81500.00 KRW   +0.99%
LG : Chem Chief Executive Officer Hak Cheol Shin Visits US to Search for Global Innovative Technology Talents

08/30/2022
■ Chief Executive Officer Hak Cheol Shin directly oversees 'BC (Business & Campus) Tour', which is a hiring event targeting over 20 major universities in North America including MIT, in New York

■ Recruiting talented human resources through efforts by inviting over 40 master's and doctorate's degree holders in new growth business sectors such as eco-friendly materials, battery materials, new innovative drugs, etc.

■ Chief Executive Officer Hak Cheol Shin,
"LG Chem is reorganizing its business portfolio based on ESG to create a better future for humanity, and pursuing decarbonization throughout its supply chain"
"I ask that global talents like yourselves utilize your accumulated knowledge and skills to take part in LG Chem's challenge to resolve pan-global issues"

LG Chem Chief Executive Officer Hak Cheol Shin directly oversaw the hiring event in the US to recruit global innovative technology talents who will lead new growth engine businesses of the future.

LG Chem announced that it held the 'BC (Business & Campus) Tour' at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on the 26th together with Chief Executive Officer Hak Cheol Shin, Executive Vice President/CTO Yu Jiyung, and Executive Vice President/CHO Sungmin Kim.

At this event, over 40 master's and doctorate's degree holders from about 20 universities in North America including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard University in the US and the University of Toronto and McGill University of Canada were invited. Majors of the participants are deeply associated with LG Chem's new growth engines such as eco-friendly materials, low-carbon processes, next-generation battery materials, and new innovative drug development, etc.

Executives including Chief Executive Officer Shin took the time to share LG Chem's R&D status and directions, etc., while also discussing the company's visions and R&D strategies directly with participants.

Chief Executive Officer Shin visited the tables where the prospective recruits were sitting to have conversations with them. The participants had huge interest by asking questions ranging from that about LG Chem's culture of taking on challenges without fearing failures, scope of investments in sustainability-related R&D, and about the cathode materials business.

LG Chem selected ▲eco-friendly sustainability business ▲battery materials ▲global new innovative drugs as its three major new growth engines, and has been accelerating development of innovative technologies such as planning to increase investments in R&D by more than 35% to 1 trillion KRW this year.

Chief Executive Officer Shin, who directly oversaw this hiring event, said, "We are living in an unprecedented age of the 'Great Reset' where we are facing the pandemic, climate crisis and geopolitical issues all at once."

He added, "Whenever there were great resets or crises, they were followed by innovations brought about by science technologists like yourselves, which became the engine and breakthrough for human development."

He also commented, "LG Chem is also reorganizing its business portfolio based on ESG and is pursuing decarbonization strategies throughout its supply chain to not only overcome the rapid changes in the world, but also to create a better future for all of humanity."

He further went on emphasizing, "I ask that global talents like yourselves utilize your accumulated knowledge and skills to take part in LG Chem's challenge to resolve pan-global issues."

The 'BC (Business & Campus) Tour' is one of the representative global human resource procurement activities of LG Chem where key executives communicate directly with outstanding local talents and hold interviews, and it is held in connection with overseas business trips of the CEO.

Disclaimer

LG Corp. published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 03:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 7 470 B 5,53 B 5,53 B
Net income 2022 2 537 B 1,88 B 1,88 B
Net cash 2022 2 167 B 1,61 B 1,61 B
P/E ratio 2022 5,31x
Yield 2022 3,90%
Capitalization 13 007 B 9 634 M 9 634 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,45x
EV / Sales 2023 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 187
Free-Float 57,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 81 500,00 KRW
Average target price 111 555,56 KRW
Spread / Average Target 36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kwang-Mo Koo Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Young-Soo Kwon Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Beom-Jong Ha Director & Head-Finance
Bong Seok kwon Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Sang-Tai Choi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LG CORP.0.74%9 544
CINTAS CORPORATION-6.13%42 094
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-28.29%16 589
EDENRED SE23.79%12 503
BUREAU VERITAS SA-13.37%11 420
GENPACT LIMITED-12.42%8 530