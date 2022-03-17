Log in
    A003550   KR7003550001

LG CORP.

(A003550)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LG : Chem Invites Innovative Technology Ideas for Startups Around the World

03/17/2022 | 12:01am EDT
■ Sustainable technology contest for innovative startups around the world
□ Submissions accepted at the contest homepage from Mar 16 to May 1

■ Inviting ideas in four sectors such as circular plastics, renewable hydrogen, carbon utilization, and sustainable battery materials
□ Practical support such as R&D and commercialization to be provided for selected companies

LG Chem will search out sustainable innovation technologies to procure future growth engines.

On the 16th, LG Chem announced that it will hold the 'First Global Innovation Challenge (GIC)' for startups all around the world.

GIC is a technology contest hosted by LG Chem for startups around the globe aimed at discovering outstanding innovative technologies.

With this GIC, LG Chem expanded its past open innovation involving industry-academic cooperation to global startups, and it plans to preemptive procure prospective future technologies and support its commercialization and quickly integrate it in actual businesses.

LG Chem will receive innovative technology ideas in a total of four sectors such as circular plastics, renewable hydrogen, carbon utilization, and sustainable battery materials from March 16 to May 1.

Any startup from around the world with innovative technology development ideas for sustainable next-generation can participate, and it is easy to apply by visiting the official homepage for the challenge (www.lgc-innovationchallenge.com).

The contest themes for each field are as follows. The themes for circular plastics are ▲biodegradable materials ▲recycled plastics ▲bio-materials, etc. for developing sustainable plastic that can protect the environment and society, and for constructing a resource circulation ecosystem.

The themes for renewable hydrogen are ▲green and blue hydrogen production ▲hydrogen utilization and application technologies, etc. for converting to the clean energy sector in order to respond to climate change.

The carbon utilization sector will invite ideas on ▲using carbon as resource and fuel, and its conversion process ▲developing new uses through carbon mineralization to reduce carbon emissions generated during industrial processes.

The sustainable battery materials sector will invite ideas for reducing carbon emissions in the value chain ranging from raw materials to battery production and its disposal through ▲waste battery recycling technologies ▲eco-friendly process technologies, etc.

LG Chem plans to organize an internal open innovation experts' group in the US, Europe and Korea to focus on selecting startups that can create actual synergy with existing businesses while being in accordance to the company's mid- to long-term strategies.

The final winners will be selected in June considering technological innovation, commercial possibility, etc. and plans are to discuss diverse cooperation systems such as joint research, share investments, etc. depending on future technology levels and the time for which commercialization is possible.

A spokesperson for LG Chem stated, "As the Global Innovation Challenge (GIC) is an open innovation targeting startups all around the world, it is meaningful in our quest to cooperate with promising companies to find innovation technologies with high possibility of commercialization and to develop future businesses."

The speaker also added, "By combining the strengths of LG Chem with external technological capacities, we will achieve innovation that can impress and satisfy future customers."

Disclaimer

LG Corp. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 04:00:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 8 457 B 6,89 B 6,89 B
Net income 2021 2 768 B 2,25 B 2,25 B
Net cash 2021 3 017 B 2,46 B 2,46 B
P/E ratio 2021 4,30x
Yield 2021 3,71%
Capitalization 11 580 B 9 427 M 9 427 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 187
Free-Float 49,5%
Technical analysis trends LG CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 72 500,00 KRW
Average target price 122 888,89 KRW
Spread / Average Target 69,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kwang-Mo Koo Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Young-Soo Kwon Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Beom-Jong Ha Director & Head-Finance
Jae-Woong Lee Managing Director, Head-Legal & Compliance Support
Sang-Tai Choi Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LG CORP.-10.38%9 107
CINTAS CORPORATION-12.19%39 637
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-13.57%21 158
BUREAU VERITAS SA-9.15%12 803
EDENRED SE8.04%11 602
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-10.87%10 430