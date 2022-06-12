Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. LG Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A003550   KR7003550001

LG CORP.

(A003550)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-09
80800.00 KRW   -0.74%
06/12LG : Chem Partners with GS EPS to Build Sustainable Future with Biomass Power Plant
PU
06/12LG : Energy Solution Sets Up Special Advisory Council of Global Artificial Intelligence Experts
PU
06/10South Korea’s Kospi, Kosdaq Decline amid Inflation Worries; LG Electronics Stock Falls 2%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LG : Chem Partners with GS EPS to Build Sustainable Future with Biomass Power Plant

06/12/2022 | 11:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

■ Under the agreement with GS EPS, LG Chem to construct biomass power plant to produce industrial steam and electricity using waste woods

■ New plant expects to see reduction of more than 400,000 tons of greenhouse emissions annually once it begins operations in the second half of 2025

SEOUL, June 13, 2022 - LG Chem today announced that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with GS EPS, South Korea's leading green energy supplier, to collaborate on a biomass-based ecofriendly energy project. Attended by key stakeholders including LG Chem's petrochemical business head Noh Kug-lae, GS EPS CEO Chung Chan-soo, among others, the agreement is a key component of LG Chem's strategy to ensure a more sustainable future by converting its energy sources to sustain-able fuels to reduce its carbon emissions.

"The partnership enables LG Chem to expand our foothold in the renewable energy market to achieve our Net Zero commitment," said Mr. Noh of LG Chem. "Accelerating Net Zero transition across all aspect of the corporate value chain will enable us to more quickly establish a circular economy utilizing renewable and sustainable fuels."

"Leveraging GS EPS's core competencies in renewable energy such as biomass power, we will work closely with partners such as LG Chem to help them achieve their commitment toward Net Zero," said Mr. Chung of GS EPS.

Under the agreement, both partners will review their business strategies toward constructing a joint biomass power plant at Yeosu Complex on the southern coast of Korea to produce industrial steam and electricity with waste woods by 2025. The agreement also includes cooperating on the estab-lishment of a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for renewable energy in collaboration with Korea Power Exchange, the agency under the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy responsible for the nation's electric power system. In addition, the companies agreed to work closely on seeking out var-ious business opportunities in the renewable energy sector to strengthen their competitiveness in the global market.

Should the joint venture be established, LG Chem will have the capability to produce steam from bi-omass to run its petrochemical operations within the Yeosu Complex. The company expects to see significant carbon emission reduction of more than 400,000 metric tons per year, which is equivalent to planting 2.8 million new pine trees.

Disclaimer

LG Corp. published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 03:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LG CORP.
06/12LG : Chem Partners with GS EPS to Build Sustainable Future with Biomass Power Plant
PU
06/12LG : Energy Solution Sets Up Special Advisory Council of Global Artificial Intelligence Ex..
PU
06/10South Korea’s Kospi, Kosdaq Decline amid Inflation Worries; LG Electronics Stock ..
MT
06/10LG Innotek to Buy Gumi Factory Line from LG Electronics
MT
06/09LG : Display creates new markets with cutting-edge OLED solutions at OIF 2022
PU
06/09Exclusive-India considers curbing fridge imports to boost local industry - sources
RE
06/07Kenya's Centum to sell Sidian Bank stake to Nigeria's Access Bank
RE
06/02LG Chem Kemco Joint Venture to Build Battery Precursor Plant in Ulsan
MT
06/02LG : Software Testing Center Earns Accreditation From TUV Rheinland
PU
06/02LG : Chem and Korea Zinc Subsidiary ‘KEMCO' Established Joint Venture for Recycling-..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LG CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 507 B 5,86 B 5,86 B
Net income 2022 2 800 B 2,19 B 2,19 B
Net cash 2022 2 609 B 2,04 B 2,04 B
P/E ratio 2022 4,75x
Yield 2022 3,79%
Capitalization 12 898 B 10 064 M 10 064 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 187
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart LG CORP.
Duration : Period :
LG Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LG CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 80 800,00 KRW
Average target price 109 200,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kwang-Mo Koo Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Young-Soo Kwon Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Beom-Jong Ha Director & Head-Finance
Bong Seok kwon Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Sang-Tai Choi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LG CORP.-0.12%10 064
CINTAS CORPORATION-15.44%38 347
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-24.46%18 302
BUREAU VERITAS SA-10.66%12 416
EDENRED SE8.90%11 555
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-22.26%8 688