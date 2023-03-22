Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. LG Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A003550   KR7003550001

LG CORP.

(A003550)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-20
85700.00 KRW   -1.49%
12:01aLg : Chem Supplies Reverse Osmosis Membranes to the Largest Salt Lake Lithium Extraction Project in China
PU
03/21Trending: LG Chem to Supply Citic Lithium Project With Reverse Osmosis Membranes
DJ
03/17Volkswagen to invest in mines in bid to become global battery supplier
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LG : Chem Supplies Reverse Osmosis Membranes to the Largest Salt Lake Lithium Extraction Project in China

03/22/2023 | 12:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

■ Supplying more than 10,000 RO membranes to the Guoan lithium extraction project led by China's CITIC Group

■ Enables to produce 20,000 tons of lithium carbonate annually that is equivalent to manufacture batteries for nearly half a million electric vehicles

SEOUL, March 22, 2023 - LG Chem supplied reverse osmosis (RO) membranes to China's largest salt lake lithium extraction project.

LG Chem today announced that the company has shipped more than 10,000 RO membranes to the Guoan lithium extraction project led by CITIC Group, China's largest state-owned investment company. The Guoan project, which kickstarted its full-scale operation in Qinghai province this year, is the largest salt lake lithium extraction project in China.

TUS-Qingyuan which manages the lithium extraction project across EPC, engineering, procurement, and construction expects to produce 20,000 tons of lithium carbonate annually by using LG Chem's RO membranes. This is equivalent to manufacturing batteries for nearly half a million EVs. In addition, this is the world's largest lithium extraction project using a filtration device.

RO membrane significantly reduces the amount of energy required for lithium production. To obtain lithium dissolved in salt lakes, water must be evaporated to increase its concentration which had been performed by applying heat to remove water. With the reverse osmosis process using RO membranes, however, it allows to quickly filter out the water molecules without applying heat.

LG Chem's RO membrane is primarily used for seawater desalination, characterized by a high level of impurity removal rate and a high production flow. In addition, the company's products have been recognized for excellent durability compared to those of its competitors, as several lithium extraction projects in China other than the Guoan project implemented LG Chem's product.

Five out of nine salt lake lithium extraction projects in China adopted the RO membrane method. As a result, the RO membrane market in China expects to grow by more than 8% each year, reaching a market size of KRW 2.2 trillion (CNY 11.9 billion, USD 1.68 billion) by 2025. LG Chem plans to expand sales of its RO membrane in other salt lake lithium projects in China and South America.

For efficient lithium extraction, LG Chem is collaborating with Korea University to develop RO membranes for next-generation direct lithium extraction (DLE) process that extracts lithium from the directly from salt lake which significantly reduces the lead time for concentrating lithium from months to hours. LG Chem is conducting research on identifying RO membrane element that increases lithium's recovery rate and purity with higher levels of durability. Once the DLE is applied at full-scale, the process becomes more straightforward with higher extraction efficiency while significantly reducing environmental pollution throughout the lithium production process.

"In line with the surge in global demand for lithium, LG Chem will lead the market by combining our global leadership in battery materials and RO membranes," said Dr. Hyung Hoon, Head of LG Water Solutions. "We will continue to offer differentiated values for our customers by developing a sustainable and eco-friendly lithium production process."

Attachments

Disclaimer

LG Corp. published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 04:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about LG CORP.
12:01aLg : Chem Supplies Reverse Osmosis Membranes to the Largest Salt Lake Lithium Extraction P..
PU
03/21Trending: LG Chem to Supply Citic Lithium Project With Reverse Osmosis Membrane..
DJ
03/17Volkswagen to invest in mines in bid to become global battery supplier
RE
03/16South Korean shares rise as chipmakers outweigh losses in battery makers
RE
03/15Lg : Chem to Supply UNICEF with $200 Million Worth of Essential Vaccines
PU
03/10Lg : Inverter Direct Drive Motor Reaches Milestone With 100 Million Units Produced
PU
03/09LG Electronics to Boost its Auto Parts-focused R&D Operations in Vietnam
MT
03/09LG Electronics Expects TV Business to Perk Up in 2023
MT
03/09Lg : 61st AGM Agenda
PU
03/08South Korean shares fall for second day as battery makers drag
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 7 181 B 5,50 B 5,50 B
Net income 2022 2 509 B 1,92 B 1,92 B
Net cash 2022 1 929 B 1,48 B 1,48 B
P/E ratio 2022 5,39x
Yield 2022 3,60%
Capitalization 13 493 B 10 336 M 10 336 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,61x
EV / Sales 2023 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 187
Free-Float 56,6%
Chart LG CORP.
Duration : Period :
LG Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LG CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 85 700,00 KRW
Average target price 112 111,11 KRW
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kwang-Mo Koo Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Beom-Jong Ha Director & Head-Finance
Bong Seok kwon Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Bong-Seok Kwon Chief Operating Officer
Sang-Tai Choi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LG CORP.9.73%10 483
CINTAS CORPORATION-1.88%44 895
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-0.63%13 965
EDENRED SE4.13%13 834
BUREAU VERITAS SA8.57%12 754
GENPACT LIMITED-1.90%8 250