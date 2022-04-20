LG : Chem's new drug substances on atopic dermatitis proceeds to Phase II trials following ulcerative colitis trials in China

■ TransThera, a Chinese counterpart, announced IND clearance for Phase II clinical studies on the 20th



■ LG Chem prepares Phase II clinical trials of atopic dermatitis drugs in both domestic and global locations



■ LG Chem accelerates its targeting of global atopic dermatitis market that worth KRW 29 trillion



LG Chem's clinical development of new drug substance candidates in China for autoimmune diseases will be in full swing.



LG Chem announced that its Chinese counterpart TransThera Sciences received the IND clearance from China National Medical Products Administration(NMPA) for plans on Phase II clinical studies of LC510255, a new drug substance, that target atopic dermatitis patients. Following the approval for Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis patients in China last December with the identical substance, the company set a new milestone as it cleared the next clinical trial stage only after 4 months.



As the counterpart's indications expand, LG Chem will gain a closed-door milestone at the time when the first administration to Chinese patients are provided. In April 2021, LG Chem signed to transfer its license of LC510255, a self-developed candidate material, to TransThera for Greater China market.



LC510255 is an oral (edible formulation) new drug that promotes an expression of S1P1(Sphingosine 1 phosphate receptor-1), which controls hyperimmune functions. Through preclinical and Phase I trials, LG Chem previously confirmed an efficacy and safety of inhibiting hyperimmune reactions as well as high selectivity for S1P1 proteins.



According to the market research by Frost & Sullivan, there are currently about 70 million atopic dermatitis patients in China, a number that's greater than the entire population of Korea.



LG Chem owns exclusive rights on global development and commercialization of LC510255(excluding China) and the company plans to conduct Phase 2 clinical trials in both domestic and global locations based on atopic dermatitis indications. If Phase II trials complete successfully, LG Chem will pursue global Phase 3 clinical trials in the United States and TransThera will do the same in China respectively. The companies' strategies will be based on clinical trial results.



According to the market research by GlobalData, the market size of global atopic dermatitis drugs is expected to continue its expansion from $6.2B(KRW 7 trillion) in 2021 to $24.2B(KRW 29 trillion).



Jeewoong Son, President of LG Chem's Life Sciences Company said "TransThera's participation in the development of new atopic dermatitis drug will accelerate LG Chem's global clinical developments" and added "we will continue to secure global business competitiveness by reinforcing and developing strategic diseases portfolio."