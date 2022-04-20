Log in
    A003550   KR7003550001

LG CORP.

(A003550)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  04-18
73600.00 KRW   +0.68%
12:15aLG : Earns Top Rating in MindClick Sustainability Assessment Program for Marriott
12:15aLG : Chem's new drug substances on atopic dermatitis proceeds to Phase II trials following ulcerative colitis trials in China
04/19LG Magna e-Powertrain on New Facility in Mexico
LG : Chem's new drug substances on atopic dermatitis proceeds to Phase II trials following ulcerative colitis trials in China

04/20/2022 | 12:15am EDT
■ TransThera, a Chinese counterpart, announced IND clearance for Phase II clinical studies on the 20th

■ LG Chem prepares Phase II clinical trials of atopic dermatitis drugs in both domestic and global locations

■ LG Chem accelerates its targeting of global atopic dermatitis market that worth KRW 29 trillion

LG Chem's clinical development of new drug substance candidates in China for autoimmune diseases will be in full swing.

LG Chem announced that its Chinese counterpart TransThera Sciences received the IND clearance from China National Medical Products Administration(NMPA) for plans on Phase II clinical studies of LC510255, a new drug substance, that target atopic dermatitis patients. Following the approval for Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis patients in China last December with the identical substance, the company set a new milestone as it cleared the next clinical trial stage only after 4 months.

As the counterpart's indications expand, LG Chem will gain a closed-door milestone at the time when the first administration to Chinese patients are provided. In April 2021, LG Chem signed to transfer its license of LC510255, a self-developed candidate material, to TransThera for Greater China market.

LC510255 is an oral (edible formulation) new drug that promotes an expression of S1P1(Sphingosine 1 phosphate receptor-1), which controls hyperimmune functions. Through preclinical and Phase I trials, LG Chem previously confirmed an efficacy and safety of inhibiting hyperimmune reactions as well as high selectivity for S1P1 proteins.

According to the market research by Frost & Sullivan, there are currently about 70 million atopic dermatitis patients in China, a number that's greater than the entire population of Korea.

LG Chem owns exclusive rights on global development and commercialization of LC510255(excluding China) and the company plans to conduct Phase 2 clinical trials in both domestic and global locations based on atopic dermatitis indications. If Phase II trials complete successfully, LG Chem will pursue global Phase 3 clinical trials in the United States and TransThera will do the same in China respectively. The companies' strategies will be based on clinical trial results.

According to the market research by GlobalData, the market size of global atopic dermatitis drugs is expected to continue its expansion from $6.2B(KRW 7 trillion) in 2021 to $24.2B(KRW 29 trillion).

Jeewoong Son, President of LG Chem's Life Sciences Company said "TransThera's participation in the development of new atopic dermatitis drug will accelerate LG Chem's global clinical developments" and added "we will continue to secure global business competitiveness by reinforcing and developing strategic diseases portfolio."

LG Corp. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 04:14:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 7 937 B 6,39 B 6,39 B
Net income 2022 2 433 B 1,96 B 1,96 B
Net cash 2022 4 028 B 3,24 B 3,24 B
P/E ratio 2022 4,91x
Yield 2022 4,08%
Capitalization 12 896 B 10 386 M 10 386 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 187
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart LG CORP.
Duration : Period :
LG Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LG CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 73 600,00 KRW
Average target price 120 222,22 KRW
Spread / Average Target 63,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kwang-Mo Koo Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Young-Soo Kwon Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Beom-Jong Ha Director & Head-Finance
Bong Seok kwon Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Jae-Woong Lee Managing Director, Head-Legal & Compliance Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LG CORP.-9.02%10 375
CINTAS CORPORATION-5.46%42 279
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-17.02%21 235
EDENRED SE21.47%13 200
BUREAU VERITAS SA-13.26%12 358
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-12.20%10 663