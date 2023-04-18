Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Korea
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. LG Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A003550   KR7003550001

LG CORP.

(A003550)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-16
88400.00 KRW   -4.02%
12:23aLg : Chem to Invest KRW 1.2 Trillion for Battery Precursors Plant in Korea
PU
04/17South Korean shares slip after 7-day rally as automakers drop
RE
04/14LG Chem, Huayou Cobalt to invest $922 million in battery material production in Korea -media
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LG : Chem to Invest KRW 1.2 Trillion for Battery Precursors Plant in Korea

04/18/2023 | 12:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

■ LG Chem to sign MOU with stakeholders including China's Huayou Cobalt for investment in battery precursor plant in Saemangeum, Korea

■ Groundbreaking of the plant expected this year with phased investment of KRW 1.2 trillion

■ Plant forecasted to annually produce precursors for 1 million electric vehicles, solidifying supply chain and creating jobs

SEOUL, April 17, 2023 - LG Chem is reinforcing its battery materials supply chain by joining hands with China's Huayou Cobalt to build a precursor plant in Saemangeum National Industrial Complex, located 230 kilometers southwest of Seoul, Korea.

LG Chem announced today that it will sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with stakeholders on Wednesday, April 19, in an agreement to invest in a precursor plant in Saemangeum. The MOU-signing ceremony will be attended by investing companies LG Chem and Huayou Cobalt as well as local parties, including the Saemangeum Development and Investment Agency, Jeollabuk-do, Gunsan-si and the Korea Rural Community Corporation.

Under the agreement, LG Chem and Huayou Cobalt will establish a joint venture and invest a total of KRW 1.2 trillion by 2028 to build a precursor plant in Section 6 of the Saemangeum National Industrial Complex. The construction of the new plant will commence this year and have a 50,000-ton annual production capability by 2026 as the first phase. The plant will then double its annual precursor production to 100,000 tons with newly added facilities. The Saemangeum plant will also be equipped with a metal refiner to produce metal sulfates, which are the key ingredients for precursor production.

The Saemangeum National Industrial Complex is an ideal location for a battery material plant as it provides a well-built logistics infrastructure, due to its proximity to the Saemangeum port. It is an expandable site that spans about 330,000 square-meters - about the size of 46 soccer fields.

Precursors are compounds consisting of nickel, cobalt and manganese. They are essential for producing cathodes, which are necessary for electric vehicles (EVs). About 100,000 tons of precursors is enough to make cathodes for more than 1 million EVs that have 75 kilowatt/hour capacity for a 500-kilometer driving range.

Through this investment, LG Chem will become capable of refining metals at home, which will help the company expand its precursor production capacity and further stabilize its raw materials supply amid the evolving situation in the global battery materials supply chain.

"We will reinforce our supply chain through vertical integration of cathode materials by investing in the Saemangeum precursor plant," said Shin Hak-cheol, CEO of LG Chem. "LG Chem will proactively respond to the global market's fast pace and firmly establish ourselves as the world's leading battery materials company."

"We sincerely welcome this large-scale investment by LG Chem, especially made at a time when Saemangeum is becoming a magnet for new investment by companies in the advanced battery sector," said Kim Kwan-young, Governor of Jeollabuk-do. "Our province will provide full support for the company's stable settlement and smooth business operations."

"We will offer our complete support to help LG Chem concrete its position, especially at this new plant at Saemangeum that aims to become the heart of Korea's advanced battery industry," said Kim Kyu-hyeon, Administrator of Saemangeum Development and Investment Agency.

Attachments

Disclaimer

LG Corp. published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 04:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about LG CORP.
12:23aLg : Chem to Invest KRW 1.2 Trillion for Battery Precursors Plant in Korea
PU
04/17South Korean shares slip after 7-day rally as automakers drop
RE
04/14LG Chem, Huayou Cobalt to invest $922 million in battery material production in Korea -..
RE
04/14LG Chem, US-based Gevo Partner to Develop, Commercialize Raw Material for Bioplastics
MT
04/13South Korean Shares Climb for Fifth Day Amid Cooling Inflation in US; LG Uplus Adds 1%
MT
04/13LG Uplus Launches Plans for 5G Mobile Service
MT
04/13Lg : Chem to jointly develop bio-propylene with US-based company Gevo
PU
04/12Gevo, LG Chem to Develop Bio-Propylene For Renewable Chemicals
MT
04/11LG Chem Rallies Amid Hopes for Earnings Boost From Battery Unit
DJ
04/10Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Rise After Wall Street Ed..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 715 B 5,85 B 5,85 B
Net income 2023 2 096 B 1,59 B 1,59 B
Net cash 2023 2 942 B 2,23 B 2,23 B
P/E ratio 2023 6,68x
Yield 2023 3,68%
Capitalization 14 102 B 10 686 M 10 686 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,45x
EV / Sales 2024 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 187
Free-Float 56,6%
Chart LG CORP.
Duration : Period :
LG Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LG CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 88 400,00 KRW
Average target price 108 777,78 KRW
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kwang-Mo Koo Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Beom-Jong Ha Director & Head-Finance
Bong Seok kwon Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Bong-Seok Kwon Chief Operating Officer
Sang-Tai Choi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LG CORP.13.19%11 245
CINTAS CORPORATION2.29%46 641
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-3.91%13 628
BUREAU VERITAS SA4.43%12 754
RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INCORPORATED1.71%10 693
GENPACT LIMITED-2.01%8 337
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer