Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. LG Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A003550   KR7003550001

LG CORP.

(A003550)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  04-27
73100.00 KRW   +2.38%
04/28LG : Display Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2021
PU
04/28South Korea's LG Electronics Net Income, Sales Rise in Q1
MT
04/28Lg Electronics Q1 Operating Profit 1.9 Trln Won (Company Est 1.9 Trln Won)
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LG : Display Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

04/28/2022 | 11:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Seoul, Korea (Apr. 28, 2022) - LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LPL) filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 28, 2022 EDT. The report can be downloaded at www.lgdisplay.com or at www.sec.gov. Investors may request a hard copy of the company's complete audited financial statements, included in the report, free of charge by emailing ir@lgdisplay.com.

About LG Display
LG Display Co., Ltd. [NYSE: LPL, KRX: 034220] is the world's leading innovator of display technologies, including thin-film transistor liquid crystal and OLED displays. The company manufactures display panels in a broad range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in TVs, notebook computers, desktop monitors, and various other applications, including tablets and mobile devices. LG Display currently operates manufacturing facilities in Korea and China, and back-end assembly facilities in Korea, China, and Vietnam. The company has approximately 70,707 employees operating worldwide. For more news and information about LG Display, please visit www.lgdisplay.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Additional information as to factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements can be found in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

LG Corp. published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 03:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LG CORP.
04/28LG : Display Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2021
PU
04/28South Korea's LG Electronics Net Income, Sales Rise in Q1
MT
04/28Lg Electronics Q1 Operating Profit 1.9 Trln Won (Company Est 1.9 Trln Won)
RE
04/27LG Chem's Net Profit Plunges 43.9% in March Quarter; Shares Jump 3%
MT
04/27LG : Annual Report
PU
04/27LG : Chem posts highest-ever quarterly earnings
PU
04/27LG : Display Reports First Quarter 2022 Results
PU
04/26S.Korea battery maker LGES sees brighter Q2 outlook, lifts capex
RE
04/26LG : Chem - KIST Opens Joint Research Lab for Commercializing Carbon Neutrality Technologi..
PU
04/25LG Electronics Introduces Robotic Lawnmower
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LG CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 937 B 6,23 B 6,23 B
Net income 2022 2 433 B 1,91 B 1,91 B
Net cash 2022 4 028 B 3,16 B 3,16 B
P/E ratio 2022 4,88x
Yield 2022 4,11%
Capitalization 12 810 B 10 058 M 10 058 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
EV / Sales 2023 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 187
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart LG CORP.
Duration : Period :
LG Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LG CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 73 100,00 KRW
Average target price 120 222,22 KRW
Spread / Average Target 64,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kwang-Mo Koo Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Young-Soo Kwon Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Beom-Jong Ha Director & Head-Finance
Bong Seok kwon Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Jae-Woong Lee Managing Director, Head-Legal & Compliance Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LG CORP.-9.64%9 856
CINTAS CORPORATION-7.33%41 032
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-12.32%20 733
BUREAU VERITAS SA-6.44%12 783
EDENRED SE18.73%12 542
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-10.34%10 078