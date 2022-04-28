LG : Display Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

Seoul, Korea (Apr. 28, 2022) - LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LPL) filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 28, 2022 EDT. The report can be downloaded at www.lgdisplay.com or at www.sec.gov. Investors may request a hard copy of the company's complete audited financial statements, included in the report, free of charge by emailing ir@lgdisplay.com.



