    A003550   KR7003550001

LG CORP.

(A003550)
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  04-03
75500 KRW   -0.92%
12:08aLG : Display's Gaming OLED Video Series Hits 100 Million Views
PU
03/31LG : Chem Recycles Waste Resources from Siheung
PU
03/29LG : Chem Accelerates Construction of Plastic Eco Platform
PU
LG : Display's Gaming OLED Video Series Hits 100 Million Views

04/05/2022 | 12:08am EDT
SEOUL, Korea (Apr. 5, 2022) - LG Display, the world's leading innovator of display technologies, announced today that its three-part 'NO OLED. NO GAME.' video series is under the global limelight, hitting more than 100 million views on the Internet. By introducing the outstanding gaming performance of its latest OLED TV displays in this intriguing video series, the company reminds gamers all over the world just how perfectly they can enjoy gaming on OLED displays.

The video series expresses how a screen's slow response time and low input lag can make a difference between winning and losing, depicting a frustrated gamer falling on the battlefield after an order comes too late. Already recognized among the global gaming community as the optimal gaming display, LG Display's OLED is equipped with an array of features that deliver a powerful, top-notch gaming performance.

The OLED features a wide variable refresh rate that ranges from 40 to 120Hz, allowing a smooth gameplay without stuttering or ghosting frames. It also boasts an excellent response time of less than 0.1 milliseconds (ms) allowing the depiction of accurate and clear images even during fast image shifts. A rapid response time also reduces input lag, or the delay time for gaming signals to show up on the screen, so fast-paced games can be enjoyed on the OLED screens with more clarity and accuracy.

In addition to performance, the video series also emphasizes OLED's unmatched picture quality, a factor equally paramount to a stellar gaming experience. The series demonstrates how the display's powerful visual quality enables the clear depiction of even the tiniest motions such as a character's pupil movements, creating an extremely realistic gameplay that fully immerses the game player.

LG Display's self-emissive OLED technology allows each pixel to control itself, turning on and off as needed to create outstanding picture quality, accurate images, and exceptional color. The pixels also allow the display to achieve perfect black when required, producing vibrant and stunningly crisp visuals that parallel a cinematic experience at the theater.

Moreover, LG Display's OLED panel boasts the lowest level of blue light emission in the industry, allowing gamers to play comfortably for long hours without worrying about eye discomfort. Aside from eye safety, the OLED has also been recognized for its distinction by obtaining gaming performance certifications from both Intertek, a British testing and certification company, and TÜV Rheinland, a German certification agency, for the first time in the industry.

The company's eye-catching 'NO OLED. NO GAME.' series has received an overwhelmingly positive response from viewers, with experienced players praising the cinematography and stories from the popular video series. To make these videos more accessible, each one is developed in English, German, and French and uploaded onto 'OLED Space' on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/c/OLEDSPACE) so that avid gamers would be able to enjoy them in full.

LG Display plans to actively target the gaming market by releasing the 42-inch OLED panel optimized for gaming later this year.
"Our goal is to deliver the OLED's differentiated values to our customers so that they can play with the highest level of immersion and to the best of their ability based on the stunning images and superior performance of our OLED TV panels," said Jin Min-kyu, Head of Life Display Promotion Division at LG Display.

Disclaimer

LG Corp. published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 04:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 8 086 B 6,65 B 6,65 B
Net income 2022 2 433 B 2,00 B 2,00 B
Net cash 2022 4 028 B 3,31 B 3,31 B
P/E ratio 2022 5,04x
Yield 2022 4,15%
Capitalization 13 222 B 10 876 M 10 876 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
EV / Sales 2023 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 187
Free-Float 49,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 75 500,00 KRW
Average target price 122 888,89 KRW
Spread / Average Target 62,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kwang-Mo Koo Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Young-Soo Kwon Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Beom-Jong Ha Director & Head-Finance
Jae-Woong Lee Managing Director, Head-Legal & Compliance Support
Sang-Tai Choi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LG CORP.-6.67%10 936
CINTAS CORPORATION-3.15%43 412
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-11.38%22 450
BUREAU VERITAS SA-11.93%12 757
EDENRED SE11.86%12 328
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-6.79%11 011