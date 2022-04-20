Log in
    A003550   KR7003550001

LG CORP.

(A003550)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  04-18
73600.00 KRW   +0.68%
12:15aLG : Earns Top Rating in MindClick Sustainability Assessment Program for Marriott
PU
12:15aLG : Chem's new drug substances on atopic dermatitis proceeds to Phase II trials following ulcerative colitis trials in China
PU
04/19LG Magna e-Powertrain on New Facility in Mexico
MT
LG : Earns Top Rating in MindClick Sustainability Assessment Program for Marriott

04/20/2022 | 12:15am EDT
SEOUL, April 20, 2022 - LG Electronics (LG) has received the highest possible rating in the 2021 MindClick Sustainability Assessment Program (MSAP) for Marriott International. As a supplier of hotel TVs and digital signage displays for 14 Marriott brands, LG has earned the "Leader" rating for seven consecutive years and remains the only display manufacturer to receive the distinction.

Announced ahead of Earth Day, the "Leader" rating demonstrates LG's "exemplary use of environmentally and socially responsible practices throughout the life cycle of all product lines, from material choice to end-of-life solutions," verified by MindClick through a rigorous audit process. The MSAP is an annual assessment of Marriott suppliers that evaluates the sustainability of their products' lifecycle.

The assessment program evaluates suppliers in their operational footprint with environmental and social metrics such as energy, carbon, water reduction and human and labor rights, as well as the products they supply. It also measures metrics such as carbon footprint from product use and distribution, recyclability, as well as use of sustainable materials and chemicals. Suppliers are recognized in one of three levels: Starter, Achiever and Leader. In 2021, LG achieved top scores in seven of the nine evaluation categories.

Hotel TVs and displays from LG Business Solutions earned Leader status in several key categories:

· "Social" with required human and labor policies including zero tolerance for forced or compulsory labor, discrimination, child labor and human trafficking.
· "Environmental" with footprints completed and reduction targets set for energy reduction, reduced carbon emissions, water reduction and reduced waste in the facilities used to manufacture products.
· "Distribution" through the use of transportation carriers that are EPA SmartWay certified and adhere to a cap on greenhouse gas emissions.
· "Guest Health" with products that reduce toxins through compliance with chemicals of serious concern.
· "End of Use" and "Facility Impact" with products that are recyclable and packaged in recyclable materials, and have end-of-life solutions identified.

Disclaimer

LG Corp. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 04:14:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 7 937 B 6,39 B 6,39 B
Net income 2022 2 433 B 1,96 B 1,96 B
Net cash 2022 4 028 B 3,24 B 3,24 B
P/E ratio 2022 4,91x
Yield 2022 4,08%
Capitalization 12 896 B 10 386 M 10 386 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 187
Free-Float 49,5%
Technical analysis trends LG CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 73 600,00 KRW
Average target price 120 222,22 KRW
Spread / Average Target 63,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kwang-Mo Koo Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Young-Soo Kwon Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Beom-Jong Ha Director & Head-Finance
Bong Seok kwon Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Jae-Woong Lee Managing Director, Head-Legal & Compliance Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LG CORP.-9.02%10 375
CINTAS CORPORATION-5.46%42 279
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-17.02%21 235
EDENRED SE21.47%13 200
BUREAU VERITAS SA-13.26%12 358
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-12.20%10 663