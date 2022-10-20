Advanced search
    A003550   KR7003550001

LG CORP.

(A003550)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-18
79800.00 KRW   +1.27%
79800.00 KRW   +1.27%
10/20Lg : Energy Solution Partners with Syrah To Expand Critical Mineral Portfolio in North America
PU
10/19South Korea's Kospi, Kosdaq Decline Ahead of Earnings Season; LG Chem Sheds 3%
MT
10/19LG Chem to Acquire AVEO Pharmaceuticals for $566 Million
MT
LG : Energy Solution Partners with Syrah To Expand Critical Mineral Portfolio in North America

10/20/2022 | 12:00am EDT
■ LGES diversifies its supply chain of natural graphite, one of key battery materials with the least diverse supply chain

■ The company continues to boost competitiveness and stability of its critical mineral supply chain in North America through a series of partnerships

SEOUL, October 20, 2022 - LG Energy Solution (LGES; KRX: 373220) announced it signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on October 19 with Syrah Resources Limited (Syrah; ASX:SYR) on partnering to evaluate natural graphite anode material.

Under the terms of the MoU, LGES and Syrah will test and verify the natural graphite from Syrah's Vidalia production facility in Louisiana, U.S., which is scheduled to start production in 2023. Through the testing and verification procedures, the companies will ensure that the products satisfy LGES's technical requirements for natural graphite, and commit efforts to determine the final product specifications by the end of 2023.

Based on the results of the evaluation, LGES and Syrah will also use commercially reasonable efforts to sign a binding offtake agreement by the end of 2022. The annual procurement targets for natural graphite will begin at 2,000 metric tons in 2025 and continuously increase in the upcoming years.

"Our partnership with Syrah demonstrates our devotion to diversifying the critical minerals portfolio by directly procuring from local and regional suppliers in North America, more so as natural graphite is one of the battery materials with the least diverse supply chain," said Youngsoo Kwon, CEO of LG Energy Solution. "As we aim to not only expand our customer base but also increase our production capacity in North America, securing a competitive local supply chain for key critical minerals will play a crucial role in ensuring a stable delivery of the world-best quality products to our customers."

"Syrah is pleased to sign an MoU with LG Energy Solution as a key step toward the supply of anode materials and supportive of the further development of our Vidalia production facility," said Shaun Verner, Managing Director and CEO of Syrah. "LG Energy Solution is a tier 1 global manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries and their rapidly expanding manufacturing position in the USA is aligned with Syrah's growth plans."

The non-binding MoU with Syrah marks the sixth partnership agreement LGES has signed under its mission to secure key raw materials for EV battery production in North America. Prior to this MoU, LGES has signed non-binding MoUs with Compass Minerals on lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide, and with Avalon Advanced Materials and Snow Lake Resources on lithium hydroxide. LGES has also signed binding term sheets with Sigma Lithium (battery-grade lithium) and Electra Battery Materials Corporation (cobalt sulfate).

Disclaimer

LG Corp. published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 03:58:56 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 7 367 B 5,14 B 5,14 B
Net income 2022 2 483 B 1,73 B 1,73 B
Net cash 2022 2 063 B 1,44 B 1,44 B
P/E ratio 2022 5,34x
Yield 2022 3,92%
Capitalization 12 663 B 8 836 M 8 836 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,44x
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 187
Free-Float 57,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 79 800,00 KRW
Average target price 112 875,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 41,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kwang-Mo Koo Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Young-Soo Kwon Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Beom-Jong Ha Director & Head-Finance
Bong Seok kwon Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Sang-Tai Choi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LG CORP.-1.36%8 764
CINTAS CORPORATION-9.27%40 829
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-32.40%15 379
EDENRED SE20.61%11 979
BUREAU VERITAS SA-16.69%10 804
GENPACT LIMITED-14.81%8 440