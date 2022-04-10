Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Korea, republic of
  Korea Stock Exchange
  LG Corp.
  News
  Summary
    A003550   KR7003550001

LG CORP.

(A003550)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  04-07
74500.00 KRW   +0.95%
04/05LG : Chem's ESG Practice Donation App ‘RZ', Over 10,000 members in just 3 months since launching
PU
04/05U.S. reviews LG Energy Solution batteries to ensure adequate recalls
RE
04/05LG : Display's Gaming OLED Video Series Hits 100 Million Views
PU
LG : Energy Solution Releases Preliminary Earnings for First Quarter 2022

04/10/2022 | 11:59pm EDT
LG Energy Solution (LGES; KRX: 373220) today announced its preliminary earnings results for the first quarter of 2022.

LGES reported revenues of KRW 4.34 trillion, a decrease of 2.2% compared to the previous quarter.

LG Energy Solution's first quarter operating profit of KRW 258.9 billion is expected to be 242% higher on quarter.

Compared to the same period last year, the company's revenue is set to be up 2.1%, while its operating profit is likely to be 24.1% lower.

These figures are the tentative consolidated earnings based on the Korean International Financial Reporting Standards (K-IFRS) provided as a service to investors prior to LG Energy Solution's definitive earnings result including net profit. Details on the announcement of the official quarterly report will be made public on a later date.

Disclaimer

LG Corp. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 03:58:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
