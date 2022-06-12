Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Korea, republic of
  Korea Stock Exchange
  LG Corp.
  News
  Summary
    A003550   KR7003550001

LG CORP.

(A003550)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-09
80800.00 KRW   -0.74%
80800.00 KRW   -0.74%
LG : Energy Solution Sets Up Special Advisory Council of Global Artificial Intelligence Experts

06/12/2022 | 11:43pm EDT
■ New council established to drive company's digital innovation and promote manufacturing intelligence

■ Five global AI experts specializing in various crucial sectors assigned to spearhead key technological tasks

SEOUL, June 12, 2022 - LG Energy Solution (LGES; KRX: 373220) today announced the launch of its Advisory Council on Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Joining forces with leading scholars specializing in AI technology, the Advisory Council is expected to play a major role in LGES's digital transformation and the establishment of a manufacturing intelligence platform.

The newly formed council will set visions and business directions to enhance the company's digital transformation, as well as build the technological partnerships required to realize these ambitions. Accordingly, the council comprises five following divisions:
- Big data / AI
- AI systems
- AI algorithms
- Robot mechanics & Computer Vision
- Advanced Process Control and Process Optimization

The company has appointed five AI experts as its committee members: Sungroh Yoon (Ph.D, Electrical Engineering, Stanford University), Byung-Gon Chun (Ph.D, Computer Science, University of California, Berkeley), Jinwoo Shin (Ph.D, Mathematics, Massachusetts Institute of Technology), Frank Chongwoo Park (Ph.D, Applied Mathematics, Harvard University), and Jong Min Lee (Ph.D, Chemical Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology).

Each advisory member will be assigned to a different division, and oversee the selection and execution of strategic assignments within their respective area of expertise. The members will also actively participate in determining key technological tasks utilizing AI, particularly in executing AI tasks for establishing smart factories, as well as fostering the next-generation AI professionals.

"LG Energy Solution is consistently executing several projects for digital innovation that maximizes both the efficiency and precision of its manufacturing processes," said Youngsoo Kwon, CEO of LG Energy Solution. "With the Advisory Council, we will expedite the promotion of manufacturing intelligence, as well as the establishment of smart factories."

Prior to establishing this forward-thinking council, LG Energy Solution has been working towards digital transformation based on improving the quality of its batteries and maximizing the efficiency of the supply chain.

As part of its efforts, LG Energy Solution welcomed Dr. Peter Kyungsuk Pyun, former Nvidia Corporation data scientist, as Chief Data Officer (CDO). Dr. Pyun is currently executing digital transformation projects across several areas including R&D, production, and marketing.

Disclaimer

LG Corp. published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 03:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
