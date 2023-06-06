Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Korea
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. LG Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A003550   KR7003550001

LG CORP.

(A003550)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-04
89300.00 KRW   +1.02%
06/06Lg : Energy Solution and NOVONIX Enter into a JDA for Artificial Graphite Anode Material and a US$30 Million Investment Agreement
PU
06/06Lg : Joins RE100 Initiative, Committing to Transition to Renewable Energy
PU
06/06South Korean shares climb for third session as battery makers lead
RE
LG : Energy Solution and NOVONIX Enter into a JDA for Artificial Graphite Anode Material and a US$30 Million Investment Agreement

06/06/2023 | 11:50pm EDT
■ LGES and NOVONIX to jointly work toward developing artificial graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries pursuant to a Joint Research and Development Agreement ("JDA")

■ NOVONIX to issue US$30 million worth of unsecured convertible notes to LGES under a separate Unsecured Convertible Note Agreement ("Investment Agreement")

■ The JDA is intended to lead to the option for LGES to purchase up to 50,000 tons of the anode material from NOVONIX's United States-based facility over a 10-year period from the start of mass production

SEOUL, June 7, 2023 - LG Energy Solution (LGES; KRX: 373220), a global battery manufacturer, and NOVONIX Limited (NOVONIX; NASDAQ: NVX, ASX: NVX), a leading battery materials and technology company, today announced they signed an agreement for the joint research and development of artificial graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. Also, in a separate agreement, NOVONIX has agreed to issue an aggregate principal amount of US$30 million unsecured convertible notes to LGES.

Upon successful completion of certain development work under the JDA, LGES and NOVONIX will enter into a separate purchase agreement pursuant to which LGES will have the option to purchase up to 50,000 tons of artificial graphite anode material over a 10-year period from the start of mass production.

As a leading global battery manufacturer with two stand-alone and five joint venture plants currently operating or being constructed in the U.S., LGES plans to maximize the benefits from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) by expanding local battery production, as well as establishing a local supply chain for battery components. In order to solidify its market leadership in North America, LGES further aims to expedite the localization of manufacturing and assembly of battery components, including electrodes, cells, and modules.

NOVONIX aims to provide a robust, sustainable supply chain option for high performance artificial graphite in North America, a vision which LGES supports to diversify its suppliers as it expands battery cell production. NOVONIX, with current operating sites in Chattanooga, TN, will produce IRA-compliant materials for its customers in the United States. The company was selected for a US$150 million grant by the Department of Energy to support its expansion, which demonstrates the government's commitment to the battery supply chain sector.

Since December 2022, LGES and NOVONIX have been in informal discussions towards this financing and joint development of artificial graphite anode material that meets LGES's specifications. The material will be developed at NOVONIX's current Tennessee-based facilities. Then mass production is expected to start in 2026 from NOVONIX's proposed United States-based greenfield facility.

NOVONIX's proposed greenfield facility targets an initial 30,000 tons per annum of production capacity of active anode material. NOVONIX has applied for a loan with the U.S. Department of Energy's Loan Program Office under the Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing Loan Program to aid in the financing of the facility. NOVONIX continues to pursue and hold discussions with additional original equipment manufacturers and cell manufacturers for the purchase of anode materials from its greenfield facility.

"Our partnership with NOVONIX once again demonstrates LG Energy Solution's determination to establish a solid battery supply chain in the U.S., complementing our local manufacturing network to meet our customer's needs for lRA-compliant batteries," said Dongsoo Kim, Senior Vice President of Procurement Center at LG Energy Solution. "As we work with NOVONIX in developing a new source of artificial graphite anode material, we will stay committed to strengthening our product competitiveness and operation excellence, delivering the world-best quality products both in scale and with speed."

Chris Burns, CEO of NOVONIX, said, "We are excited to formalize our work with LG Energy Solution and establish the path for NOVONIX to become a supplier for LGES of artificial graphite anode material in the United States. This agreement demonstrates our leading position to establish a supply chain for high-performance artificial graphite for the battery industry in North America."

Attachments

Disclaimer

LG Corp. published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 03:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 882 B 6,06 B 6,06 B
Net income 2023 1 950 B 1,50 B 1,50 B
Net cash 2023 3 254 B 2,50 B 2,50 B
P/E ratio 2023 7,26x
Yield 2023 3,56%
Capitalization 14 242 B 10 947 M 10 947 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,39x
EV / Sales 2024 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 187
Free-Float 56,6%
Chart LG CORP.
Duration : Period :
LG Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LG CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 89 300,00 KRW
Average target price 112 875,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kwang-Mo Koo Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Beom-Jong Ha Director & Head-Finance
Bong Seok kwon Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Bong-Seok Kwon Chief Operating Officer
Sang-Tai Choi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LG CORP.14.34%10 930
CINTAS CORPORATION7.30%49 249
BUREAU VERITAS SA-1.54%11 685
RB GLOBAL, INC.-4.29%9 869
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-37.61%8 689
INTERTEK GROUP PLC8.30%8 618
