MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  LG Corp.

LG CORP.

(A003550)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LG Energy Solution suggests building EV battery factory in Georgia

03/13/2021 | 04:20am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of LG Chem is seen at its office building in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution suggested that it could build a factory in the U.S. state of Georgia to manufacture batteries for electric vehicles, an official at LG Energy Solution said on Saturday.

In a letter to U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock, LG Energy Solution CEO Kim Jong-hyun said that "the company is prepared to do whatever we can help the people and workers of Georgia," according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

LG Chem's wholly owned battery division, LG Energy Solution, confirmed that the company had recently sent the letter to the senator, but declined to confirm the details.

Kim also said in the letter that if an outside investor acquires a separate SK Innovation plant in Georgia, LG could partner with it to run the facility, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

"(The letter) was intended to clearly address the current situation that has been caused by SK's misappropriation of our trade secrets as well as to alleviate concerns about jobs in Georgia," an official at LG Energy Solution said in a statement to Reuters.

An official at SK Innovation rejected the idea of LG taking over its plant.

"LG's statement regarding acquiring the plant does not make any sense as automakers do not allow contract and suppliers to change in a separate manner. With that being said, it's unreasonable for LG to say it could take over the plant and replace us," the official told Reuters.

LG's letter came as Georgia's governor, Brian Kemp, on Friday repeated his request for U.S. President Joe Biden to overturn the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC)'s ruling against SK Innovation to save thousands of jobs in the state directly tied to SK's battery factory.

LG Energy Solution has been in a legal feud with SK Innovation over allegations that SK stole trade secrets. The ITC sided with LG Chem in February and issued a 10-year order prohibiting most U.S. imports of SK lithium-ion batteries.

SK Innovation has lobbied the White House to overturn the decision, which could also be negated if SK and LG reach an independent settlement.

On Thursday, LG announced its plans to invest more than $4.5 billion in its U.S. battery production business over the next four years, including plans to build at least two new plants.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

By Heekyong Yang


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORWARD INDUSTRIES, INC. -3.80% 3.415 Delayed Quote.87.64%
LG CHEM, LTD. 0.53% 944000 End-of-day quote.14.56%
LG CORP. 0.99% 91900 End-of-day quote.5.03%
SK INNOVATION CO., LTD. 0.41% 242500 End-of-day quote.27.63%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.95% 190.22 Delayed Quote.24.80%
Financials
Sales 2020 7 000 B 6,16 B 6,16 B
Net income 2020 1 795 B 1,58 B 1,58 B
Net cash 2020 2 151 B 1,89 B 1,89 B
P/E ratio 2020 8,98x
Yield 2020 2,61%
Capitalization 16 070 B 14 137 M 14 142 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,99x
EV / Sales 2021 1,96x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 52,8%
Chart LG CORP.
Duration : Period :
LG Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LG CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 130 923,08 KRW
Last Close Price 91 900,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 78,5%
Spread / Average Target 42,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kwang-Mo Koo Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Young-Soo Kwon Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Beom-Jong Ha Director & Head-Finance
Jae-Woong Lee Managing Director, Head-Legal & Compliance Support
Sang-Tai Choi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LG CORP.5.03%14 137
CINTAS CORPORATION1.37%37 631
TELEPERFORMANCE10.80%21 086
EDENRED4.18%14 200
BUREAU VERITAS SA7.86%12 588
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC-8.28%11 999
