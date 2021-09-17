Log in
    A003550   KR7003550001

LG CORP.

(A003550)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LG Energy Solution takes stake in Chinese battery materials firm Greatpower

09/17/2021 | 04:06am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of LG Chem is seen at its office building in Seoul

(Reuters) - South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution will pay 35 billion won ($30 million) for a 4.8% stake in China's Greatpower Nickel and Cobalt Materials Co and has secured six years of nickel supply from the company, it said on Friday.

The investment deepens LG's presence in the world's biggest electric vehicle (EV) market.

LG Energy Solution, a subsidiary of LG Chem that counts automakers Tesla and General Motors as customers, said in a statement it had secured a total of 20,000 tonnes of the battery ingredient nickel from Shanghai-based Greatpower over six years starting in 2023.

That would be enough for 370,000 EVs, it said.

LG Chem already has a battery material production venture in China alongside Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt.

In its own statement, Greatpower said the tie-up would "ensure stable supply of key raw materials required for the production of electric vehicle batteries".

LG Energy Solution and Hyundai Motor this week started construction on a $1.1 billion plant to make EV batteries in Indonesia.

($1 = 1,175.7000 won)

(Reporting by Tom Daly and Heekyong Yang; Editing by David Clarke)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -0.72% 208000 End-of-day quote.8.33%
LG CHEM, LTD. -0.28% 716000 End-of-day quote.-13.11%
LG CORP. -0.94% 94800 End-of-day quote.-1.24%
TESLA, INC. 0.15% 756.99 Delayed Quote.7.27%
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD -7.25% 107.5 End-of-day quote.35.56%
All news about LG CORP.
Analyst Recommendations on LG CORP.
Financials
Sales 2021 8 607 B 7,32 B 7,32 B
Net income 2021 2 823 B 2,40 B 2,40 B
Net cash 2021 2 671 B 2,27 B 2,27 B
P/E ratio 2021 5,42x
Yield 2021 2,79%
Capitalization 15 118 B 12 857 M 12 850 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,45x
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 54,1%
Chart LG CORP.
Duration : Period :
LG Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LG CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 94 800,00 KRW
Average target price 143 081,49 KRW
Spread / Average Target 50,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kwang-Mo Koo Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Young-Soo Kwon Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Beom-Jong Ha Director & Head-Finance
Jae-Woong Lee Managing Director, Head-Legal & Compliance Support
Sang-Tai Choi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LG CORP.-1.24%12 857
CINTAS CORPORATION13.04%41 059
TELEPERFORMANCE SE37.49%25 730
BUREAU VERITAS SA30.97%15 123
EDENRED SE-0.13%13 667
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-4.53%11 977