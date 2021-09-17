LG Energy Solution takes stake in Chinese battery materials firm Greatpower

The investment deepens LG's presence in the world's biggest electric vehicle (EV) market.

LG Energy Solution, a subsidiary of LG Chem that counts automakers Tesla and General Motors as customers, said in a statement it had secured a total of 20,000 tonnes of the battery ingredient nickel from Shanghai-based Greatpower over six years starting in 2023.

That would be enough for 370,000 EVs, it said.

LG Chem already has a battery material production venture in China alongside Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt.

In its own statement, Greatpower said the tie-up would "ensure stable supply of key raw materials required for the production of electric vehicle batteries".

LG Energy Solution and Hyundai Motor this week started construction on a $1.1 billion plant to make EV batteries in Indonesia.

