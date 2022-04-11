Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. LG Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A003550   KR7003550001

LG CORP.

(A003550)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  04-07
74500.00 KRW   +0.95%
04/05LG : Chem's ESG Practice Donation App ‘RZ', Over 10,000 members in just 3 months since launching
PU
04/05U.S. reviews LG Energy Solution batteries to ensure adequate recalls
RE
04/05LG : Display's Gaming OLED Video Series Hits 100 Million Views
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LG : Introduces ‘Future Home Global Innovation Challenge' at Alpha Wolves Summit

04/11/2022 | 12:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEOUL, Apr. 8, 2022 - LG Electronics (LG) announced LG Future Home Global Innovation Challenge at Alpha Wolves Summit in Warsaw, Poland. Targeting startups and fast-growing companies, the challenge seeks innovations and solutions for a more convenient, connected and healthier life at home.

Alpha Wolves Summit is a special event, held on April 7 and April 8, hosted by Wolves Summit, a hybrid platform for investors and technology companies in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). It pursues connecting established tech industry players with fund managers and promising new ventures. LG and Wolves Summit have been working closely as partners for LG Future Home Global Innovation Challenge.

Expected to garner interest from around the globe, the challenge asks entrants to submit their best ideas for innovations that will improve quality of life and user experiences at home. Winners will work with LG Future Home, the company's new venture client unit, and be given resources and funding to help further develop their concepts and take their businesses to the next stage. The newly launched initiative will also serve as an excellent opportunity for startups nearing the commercialization of their offerings to attract additional investment. What's more, the top 10 finalists will be invited to present at Wolves Summit's flagship annual conference held from May 24 to May 27 in Wroclaw, Poland.

Submissions for LG Future Home Global Innovation Challenge should focus on solutions relating to one of the four following categories: 'New Features, Accessories or Services for LG Upgradeable Appliances,' 'Home Appliances Reflecting New Lifestyle Trends,' 'New Innovations in Home Appliance Materials, Components and Control' and 'Future Transformation of Home Appliances.'

"We are excited to launch LG Future Home Global Innovation Challenge in partnership with Wolves Summit and look forward to working closely with the winners to create intelligent, convenient solutions for the future home," said Oh Sai-kee, executive vice president and head of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company's R&D center. "We will continue to foster open innovation and seek out like-minded partners to deliver compelling customer experiences and a better life for all."

Submissions for the Future Home Global Innovation Challenge will be accepted from April 8 to May 9. To submit an entry or learn more about the challenge, visit challenges.wolvessummit.com/lg.

Disclaimer

LG Corp. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 04:08:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LG CORP.
04/05LG : Chem's ESG Practice Donation App ‘RZ', Over 10,000 members in just 3 months sin..
PU
04/05U.S. reviews LG Energy Solution batteries to ensure adequate recalls
RE
04/05LG : Display's Gaming OLED Video Series Hits 100 Million Views
PU
03/31LG : Chem Recycles Waste Resources from Siheung
PU
03/29LG : Chem Accelerates Construction of Plastic Eco Platform
PU
03/29LG : 60th AGM Results
PU
03/29LG : Chem Begins Second Phase 1 Clinical Trials for New NASH (Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis..
PU
03/28Britishvolt and Bakrie's VKTR team up for sustainable EV battery nickel
RE
03/28LG : Innotek Plans to Be Carbon Neutral by 2040
PU
03/23Tesla, Lucid supplier LGES plans to build $1.4 bln battery factory in Arizona
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LG CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 8 086 B 6,57 B 6,57 B
Net income 2022 2 433 B 1,98 B 1,98 B
Net cash 2022 4 028 B 3,28 B 3,28 B
P/E ratio 2022 4,97x
Yield 2022 4,20%
Capitalization 13 048 B 10 610 M 10 610 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 187
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart LG CORP.
Duration : Period :
LG Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LG CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 74 500,00 KRW
Average target price 122 888,89 KRW
Spread / Average Target 65,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kwang-Mo Koo Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Young-Soo Kwon Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Beom-Jong Ha Director & Head-Finance
Jae-Woong Lee Managing Director, Head-Legal & Compliance Support
Sang-Tai Choi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LG CORP.-7.91%10 610
CINTAS CORPORATION-3.17%43 910
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-13.52%21 656
EDENRED SE17.82%12 921
BUREAU VERITAS SA-12.37%12 576
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-8.45%10 809