    A003550   KR7003550001

LG CORP.

(A003550)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 12/28
83700 KRW   +1.33%
LG : New Kitchen Duo From LG Featuring ThinQ Recipe Service Upgrades the Cooking Experience

12/29/2021 | 02:57am EST
LG's 2022 Complete Kitchen Solution Delivers Advanced Cooking Technologies and Seamless Access to Smart Recipes

SEOUL, Dec. 29, 2021 - LG Electronics (LG) is about to make life in the kitchen easier than ever with the introduction of its latest cooking appliances, LG InstaView® Double Oven Range and Over-the-Range Microwave Oven. Featuring the company's core cooking technologies, these premium appliances are the first to offer seamless integration with the new LG ThinQ™ Recipe service.1 Double Oven Range features LG InstaView technology that lets users see inside an appliance by simply knocking twice on the glass, illuminating the interior without having to open the door and letting hot air escape. A complete cooking solution for today's homes, both products are making their debut at CES 2022 next week.

The new oven range leverages LG's ProBake® Convection technology for quick and thorough cooking without preheating to deliver delicious, evenly-cooked meals every time. With its precise temperature and airflow control, ProBake provides shorter cooking times and is also the key ingredient in the oven's Air Fry and Air Sous Vide modes. Air Fry allows cooks to create delectable, crispy fried treats using far less oil than deep frying while Air Sous Vide ensures tender, juicy dishes that will keep diners wanting more. And delicious doesn't mean having to wait longer, thanks to LG's UltraHeat™ Power Burner technology.

The other half of the exceptional kitchen duo, LG Over-the-Range Microwave Oven, employs proprietary Steam Cook technology to prepare foods that are juicier, healthier and tastier. The Slide-out ExtendaVent™ in this premium microwave is effective in reducing the presence of smoke and lingering odors in the kitchen. And with its EasyClean interior, the oven is a breeze to keep clean thanks to the advanced coating that prevents food and grease from sticking and allows easy cleanup with only a damp cloth.2 LG's minimalist design language is perfectly exemplified in the stainless steel and tempered glass of LG WideView™ Window.

New for 2022, LG ThinQ Recipe service delivers a more complete and convenient user experience by making all smart kitchen services and content from LG and its partners available in one place. Accessed via the ThinQ app, LG ThinQ Recipe offers a seamless journey that allows anyone to search, plan, purchase and cook, following hundreds of easy-to-follow recipes including mouth-watering options from talented creators and LG Originals Series, the latter prepared by LG's own chefs showcasing how to best use features of LG cooking appliances. Powered by SideChef, ThinQ Recipe also offers over 10,000 one-click shoppable recipes for the ultimate home cooking experiences, turning a single recipe or a weekly meal plan into a grocery shopping orderable directly from the app via Walmart or Amazon Fresh.3

In partnership with Boston-based AI start-up Foodspace Technology, ThinQ Recipe also integrates LG's time-saving Scan to Cook feature, for scan-and-send cooking directions for select frozen meals.

Proactive Customer Care, LG's AI customer service solution, can be accessed from the intuitive ThinQ app as well. Using artificial intelligence and deep learning technology to analyze product performance data, Proactive Customer Care can send users helpful alerts and maintenance tips to keep their LG ovens running optimally year after year.4

The 2022 LG InstaView Range with ThinQ Recipe will be on display in LG's virtual exhibition booth at CES 2022 starting January 5.

Disclaimer

LG Corp. published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 07:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 8 551 B 7,21 B 7,21 B
Net income 2021 2 695 B 2,27 B 2,27 B
Net cash 2021 2 983 B 2,51 B 2,51 B
P/E ratio 2021 5,11x
Yield 2021 3,19%
Capitalization 13 359 B 11 244 M 11 262 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,21x
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 187
Free-Float 49,5%
Technical analysis trends LG CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 83 700,00 KRW
Average target price 134 926,95 KRW
Spread / Average Target 61,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kwang-Mo Koo Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Young-Soo Kwon Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Beom-Jong Ha Director & Head-Finance
Jae-Woong Lee Managing Director, Head-Legal & Compliance Support
Sang-Tai Choi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LG CORP.-12.80%11 244
CINTAS CORPORATION25.64%46 037
TELEPERFORMANCE SE43.02%25 782
BUREAU VERITAS SA33.41%14 846
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-0.46%12 164
EDENRED SE-12.50%11 446