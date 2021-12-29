LG : New Kitchen Duo From LG Featuring ThinQ Recipe Service Upgrades the Cooking Experience

LG's 2022 Complete Kitchen Solution Delivers Advanced Cooking Technologies and Seamless Access to Smart Recipes



SEOUL, Dec. 29, 2021 - LG Electronics (LG) is about to make life in the kitchen easier than ever with the introduction of its latest cooking appliances, LG InstaView® Double Oven Range and Over-the-Range Microwave Oven. Featuring the company's core cooking technologies, these premium appliances are the first to offer seamless integration with the new LG ThinQ™ Recipe service.1 Double Oven Range features LG InstaView technology that lets users see inside an appliance by simply knocking twice on the glass, illuminating the interior without having to open the door and letting hot air escape. A complete cooking solution for today's homes, both products are making their debut at CES 2022 next week.



The new oven range leverages LG's ProBake® Convection technology for quick and thorough cooking without preheating to deliver delicious, evenly-cooked meals every time. With its precise temperature and airflow control, ProBake provides shorter cooking times and is also the key ingredient in the oven's Air Fry and Air Sous Vide modes. Air Fry allows cooks to create delectable, crispy fried treats using far less oil than deep frying while Air Sous Vide ensures tender, juicy dishes that will keep diners wanting more. And delicious doesn't mean having to wait longer, thanks to LG's UltraHeat™ Power Burner technology.



The other half of the exceptional kitchen duo, LG Over-the-Range Microwave Oven, employs proprietary Steam Cook technology to prepare foods that are juicier, healthier and tastier. The Slide-out ExtendaVent™ in this premium microwave is effective in reducing the presence of smoke and lingering odors in the kitchen. And with its EasyClean interior, the oven is a breeze to keep clean thanks to the advanced coating that prevents food and grease from sticking and allows easy cleanup with only a damp cloth.2 LG's minimalist design language is perfectly exemplified in the stainless steel and tempered glass of LG WideView™ Window.



New for 2022, LG ThinQ Recipe service delivers a more complete and convenient user experience by making all smart kitchen services and content from LG and its partners available in one place. Accessed via the ThinQ app, LG ThinQ Recipe offers a seamless journey that allows anyone to search, plan, purchase and cook, following hundreds of easy-to-follow recipes including mouth-watering options from talented creators and LG Originals Series, the latter prepared by LG's own chefs showcasing how to best use features of LG cooking appliances. Powered by SideChef, ThinQ Recipe also offers over 10,000 one-click shoppable recipes for the ultimate home cooking experiences, turning a single recipe or a weekly meal plan into a grocery shopping orderable directly from the app via Walmart or Amazon Fresh.3



In partnership with Boston-based AI start-up Foodspace Technology, ThinQ Recipe also integrates LG's time-saving Scan to Cook feature, for scan-and-send cooking directions for select frozen meals.



Proactive Customer Care, LG's AI customer service solution, can be accessed from the intuitive ThinQ app as well. Using artificial intelligence and deep learning technology to analyze product performance data, Proactive Customer Care can send users helpful alerts and maintenance tips to keep their LG ovens running optimally year after year.4



The 2022 LG InstaView Range with ThinQ Recipe will be on display in LG's virtual exhibition booth at CES 2022 starting January 5.