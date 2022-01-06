LG : Onsite Presence at CES 2022 Spotlights Sustainability Leadership

Greener Products, Carbon-Neutral Booth Design

Help Deliver 'The Better Life You Deserve'



LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2022 - Environmental sustainability is front and center at CES® 2022 in the 2,044 square meter LG Electronics booth, which was constructed entirely of upcycled, recycled and recyclable materials. For its zero carbon CES 2022 booth, LG worked with sustainability leader Carbonfund.org Foundation to neutralize 100 metric tonnes of emissions through carbon credits covering all estimated carbon emissions related to the booth's transportation, fabrication and onsite electricity use.



The unique booth concept, which seamlessly connects visitors from the physical space to LG's digital experience leveraging both virtual and augmented reality, features a series of kiosks where visitors can experience how LG seeks to elevate all aspects of daily life though technological and design innovation. Consistent with LG's CES theme for 2022, The Better Life You Deserve, the sustainable exhibit was constructed entirely of recycled oriented strand board (OSB) plywood made by compressing wood scraps, and eliminating use of glue, paint and varnish. The exhibit design was simplified to facilitate easy recycling after the trade show.



This week at CES, where LG is unveiling dozens of new ENERGY STAR® certified home appliances, home entertainment products and IT devices, the company is highlighting its broad sustainability commitment, including eco-friendly product and packaging designs, greener production processes and reductions of hazardous substances. During its CES virtual press conference, LG discussed how its products are becoming more eco-friendly throughout their entire lifecycle - from development, production and delivery to installation, use and disposal. Among other things, LG has pledged to use more than 500,000 tonnes of recycled plastic in its manufacturing process and increase electronic waste recovery of more than 7 million tonnes by 2030.



At CES, LG also announced its million-dollar Life's Good Award, which will recognize innovation to minimize environmental impact by pursuing zero waste and closed-loop systems, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and addressing climate change.