Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. LG Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A003550   KR7003550001

LG CORP.

(A003550)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 01/06
80800 KRW   -0.74%
01/06LG : Onsite Presence at CES 2022 Spotlights Sustainability Leadership
PU
01/06Analysis-Jumping on EV wagon represents risky ride for tech pioneer Sony
RE
01/06LG Electronics Triples OLED Evo TV Lineup
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LG : Onsite Presence at CES 2022 Spotlights Sustainability Leadership

01/06/2022 | 11:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Greener Products, Carbon-Neutral Booth Design
Help Deliver 'The Better Life You Deserve'

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2022 - Environmental sustainability is front and center at CES® 2022 in the 2,044 square meter LG Electronics booth, which was constructed entirely of upcycled, recycled and recyclable materials. For its zero carbon CES 2022 booth, LG worked with sustainability leader Carbonfund.org Foundation to neutralize 100 metric tonnes of emissions through carbon credits covering all estimated carbon emissions related to the booth's transportation, fabrication and onsite electricity use.

The unique booth concept, which seamlessly connects visitors from the physical space to LG's digital experience leveraging both virtual and augmented reality, features a series of kiosks where visitors can experience how LG seeks to elevate all aspects of daily life though technological and design innovation. Consistent with LG's CES theme for 2022, The Better Life You Deserve, the sustainable exhibit was constructed entirely of recycled oriented strand board (OSB) plywood made by compressing wood scraps, and eliminating use of glue, paint and varnish. The exhibit design was simplified to facilitate easy recycling after the trade show.

This week at CES, where LG is unveiling dozens of new ENERGY STAR® certified home appliances, home entertainment products and IT devices, the company is highlighting its broad sustainability commitment, including eco-friendly product and packaging designs, greener production processes and reductions of hazardous substances. During its CES virtual press conference, LG discussed how its products are becoming more eco-friendly throughout their entire lifecycle - from development, production and delivery to installation, use and disposal. Among other things, LG has pledged to use more than 500,000 tonnes of recycled plastic in its manufacturing process and increase electronic waste recovery of more than 7 million tonnes by 2030.

At CES, LG also announced its million-dollar Life's Good Award, which will recognize innovation to minimize environmental impact by pursuing zero waste and closed-loop systems, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and addressing climate change.

Disclaimer

LG Corp. published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 04:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LG CORP.
01/06LG : Onsite Presence at CES 2022 Spotlights Sustainability Leadership
PU
01/06Analysis-Jumping on EV wagon represents risky ride for tech pioneer Sony
RE
01/06LG Electronics Triples OLED Evo TV Lineup
MT
01/06LG : Levels up the Laundry Experience With the Latest in Washing and Drying Solutions
PU
01/05CORRECTION : Cue Biopharma Says it has Reached a Key Milestone in LG Chem Life Sciences Co..
MT
01/05Cue Biopharma Says it has Reached a Key Milestone in LG Chem Life Sciences Collaboratio..
MT
01/04South Korean Stocks Close Marginally Higher on Investors’ Wait-and-See Stance; LG..
MT
01/04LG Electronics Introduces New OLED TV Lineup at CES 2022
MT
01/045G USERS IN SOUTH KOREA SURPASS 20 M : Ministry of Science and ICT
MT
01/04LG : New LG TVs Redefine Viewing and User Experience With Unmatched Features, Technologies
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LG CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 8 417 B 7,00 B 7,00 B
Net income 2021 2 695 B 2,24 B 2,24 B
Net cash 2021 2 983 B 2,48 B 2,48 B
P/E ratio 2021 4,93x
Yield 2021 3,31%
Capitalization 12 893 B 10 698 M 10 727 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 187
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart LG CORP.
Duration : Period :
LG Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LG CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 80 800,00 KRW
Average target price 132 512,33 KRW
Spread / Average Target 64,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kwang-Mo Koo Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Young-Soo Kwon Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Beom-Jong Ha Director & Head-Finance
Jae-Woong Lee Managing Director, Head-Legal & Compliance Support
Sang-Tai Choi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LG CORP.-0.12%10 850
CINTAS CORPORATION-9.06%42 086
TELEPERFORMANCE SE0.56%26 223
BUREAU VERITAS SA-0.69%14 838
INTERTEK GROUP PLC1.24%12 456
EDENRED SE6.90%12 238