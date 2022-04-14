Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Korea, republic of
  Korea Stock Exchange
  LG Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A003550   KR7003550001

LG CORP.

(A003550)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  04-13
74800.00 KRW    0.00%
04/14LG : Recognized as Environmental Leader
PU
04/13LG : Audit Report (Consolidated, 2021)
PU
04/13LG : Audit Report (Separate, 2021)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LG : Recognized as Environmental Leader

04/14/2022 | 11:50pm EDT
SEOUL, Apr. 15, 2022 - LG Electronics (LG) has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index, which comprises global sustainability leaders as identified by S&P Global through the Corporate Sustainability Assessment. LG also has been recognized by the Corporate Knights as one of the 100 most sustainable corporations in the world.

Leading up to these world-renowned index series, LG has reduced the environmental impact of products - from design and production, to packaging and transportation, to use and disposal - while cutting greenhouse gas emissions from LG operations worldwide.

LG has committed to transitioning completely to renewable energy by 2050 as a key component of its sustainability strategy. Since making its Zero Carbon 2030 pledge in 2019, LG has been implementing various initiatives in line with its promise to meet its commitments by the target date. By 2030, LG is on track to reduce carbon emissions generated at its worldwide business sites by 50 percent compared to 2017 figures, while simultaneously expanding its use of renewable energy.

Additionally, the company has been recognized in 2022 by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with the Sustainable Materials Management Gold Tier Award, Product Champion Award and Emerging Technology Award. These distinctions range from responsibly recycling 50 million pounds of e-waste in the United States over the past year to ensuring lifecycle sustainability for soundbars to developing advanced adaptive compressors for refrigerators. LG is also an eight-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year.

The Dow Jones Sustainability World Index represents the top 10 percent of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global BMI based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria. The Global 100 by Corporate Knights ranks the world's 100 most sustainable corporations that show a continued correlation between higher investor returns and strong performance on key environmental, social and governance metrics.

Disclaimer

LG Corp. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 03:49:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 8 086 B 6,58 B 6,58 B
Net income 2022 2 433 B 1,98 B 1,98 B
Net cash 2022 4 028 B 3,28 B 3,28 B
P/E ratio 2022 4,99x
Yield 2022 4,18%
Capitalization 13 103 B 10 655 M 10 655 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 187
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart LG CORP.
Duration : Period :
LG Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LG CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 74 800,00 KRW
Average target price 122 888,89 KRW
Spread / Average Target 64,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kwang-Mo Koo Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Young-Soo Kwon Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Beom-Jong Ha Director & Head-Finance
Jae-Woong Lee Managing Director, Head-Legal & Compliance Support
Sang-Tai Choi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LG CORP.-7.54%10 692
CINTAS CORPORATION-6.66%42 913
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-14.52%21 224
EDENRED SA21.35%13 148
BUREAU VERITAS SA-13.26%12 271
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-9.73%10 641