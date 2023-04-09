Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Korea
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. LG Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A003550   KR7003550001

LG CORP.

(A003550)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-06
83600.00 KRW   +0.97%
04/09Lg : Releases Preliminary Earnings for First-Quarter 2023
PU
04/09Lg : “Recycling Packaging Wraps Discarded at Logistics Centers”
PU
04/09South Korean shares rise 1% as chip, battery makers extend gains
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LG : Releases Preliminary Earnings for First-Quarter 2023

04/09/2023 | 11:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEOUL, April 7, 2023 - LG Electronics Inc. (LG) today announced its preliminary earnings results for the first quarter of 2023.

LG reported revenues of KRW 20.4 trillion, the second highest quarterly revenue, with operating profit of KRW 1.5 trillion, the third highest quarterly operating profit, in the first quarter of 2023.

Despite the impact of challenging global economic conditions, the record sales reflect the company's radical improvement on effectively managing the business structure and operational method.

Most notably, it is significant that there was substantial increase in profitability this year considering the positive impact of the royalty income compared to the operating profit of first quarter last year. As for the business structure, the company's automotive parts business is growing rapidly with its B2B segment expanding continuously. Non-hardware business areas, such as software platforms, content, services and solutions, as well as Online Brand Shop (OBS) are achieving significant growth.

Attributing to the company's substantial records, LG is also supplying energy efficient products including heat pumps and Energy Storage System (ESS) that address customers' needs. The company is also strengthening its mass-tier lineup in response to ever-changing market trends and maximizing customer value.

These figures are tentative consolidated earnings based on K-IFRS provided as a service to investors prior to LG Electronics' final earnings results, including net profit. Details regarding each division will be announced officially later this month.

Attachments

Disclaimer

LG Corp. published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 03:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about LG CORP.
04/09Lg : Releases Preliminary Earnings for First-Quarter 2023
PU
04/09Lg : “Recycling Packaging Wraps Discarded at Logistics Centers”
PU
04/09South Korean shares rise 1% as chip, battery makers extend gains
RE
04/09LG Electronics' Q1 Operating Profit Declines 23%
MT
04/07Lg : Audit Report (Consolidated, 2022)
PU
04/07LG Electronics Estimates 23% Fall in Quarterly Operating Profit
DJ
04/03South Korean shares hit two-month high as cyclical stocks advance
RE
04/02South Korean shares flat as stronger battery firms offset losses in chipmakers
RE
03/30LG Energy Solution to Develop Ochang Manufacturing Plant as "Mother Factory"
MT
03/30South Korean Stocks Climb on Improved Investor Sentiment; LG Energy Solution Adds 1%
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 715 B 5,87 B 5,87 B
Net income 2023 2 096 B 1,59 B 1,59 B
Net cash 2023 2 942 B 2,24 B 2,24 B
P/E ratio 2023 6,32x
Yield 2023 3,90%
Capitalization 13 165 B 10 011 M 10 011 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
EV / Sales 2024 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 187
Free-Float 56,6%
Chart LG CORP.
Duration : Period :
LG Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LG CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 83 600,00 KRW
Average target price 108 777,78 KRW
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kwang-Mo Koo Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Beom-Jong Ha Director & Head-Finance
Bong Seok kwon Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Bong-Seok Kwon Chief Operating Officer
Sang-Tai Choi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LG CORP.7.04%10 011
CINTAS CORPORATION0.02%45 942
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-2.92%13 787
BUREAU VERITAS SA6.99%12 994
RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INCORPORATED-2.54%10 246
GENPACT LIMITED-2.59%8 287
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer