SEOUL, Apr. 5, 2024 - LG Electronics Inc. (LG) today announced its preliminary earnings results for the first quarter of 2024, reporting a consolidated revenue of KRW 21.09 trillion and operating profit of KRW 1.33 trillion.



The company marks the highest first-quarter revenue in its history. The implementation of innovative business models such as subscriptions, along with the expansion of B2B operations, have proven to be crucial in overcoming challenges like the delayed recovery of market demand. From a product perspective, LG's strategy to enhance the product range and price coverage of volume zone lineups, in response to market demand polarization, has demonstrated significant effectiveness. This strategy, combined with the company's dedication to sustaining strong competitiveness in the premium market by emphasizing unique factors like AI, has played a substantial role in achieving the impressive figure.



The first-quarter operating profit has surpassed KRW 1 trillion for the fifth consecutive year since 2020. The company's content and service business, which leverages its hundreds of millions of devices distributed globally as a platform, along with D2C sales, are driving qualitative growth and enhancing the contribution to the company's operating profit. Measures such as resource allocation, stabilization of raw material and logistics costs and ensuring the flexibility of the global production operation system have also played a part in maintaining stable profitability.



In the home appliance & air solution business, new products like the LG Styler clothing care system, LG WashCombo All-in-One and LG WashTower have led growth, receiving positive market feedback. The strategy of expanding the volume zone lineup to cater to regional characteristics and shifts in demand in international markets has been successful. The company is also growing its B2B business, including HVAC, built-in appliances and component solutions.



LG aims to expedite the paradigm shift in home appliances by introducing subscription services that allow customers to choose appliances and product management services that suit their lifestyles. Also, as AI expands its role in customer electronics, the company is incorporating its Affectionate Intelligence into its devices and services, aiming to provide a unique customer experience that goes beyond basic AI, offering more thoughtfulness and empathy towards customers.



In the vehicle component solutions business, a secured backlog of orders is driving gradual sales growth. The order backlog is expected to exceed KRW 100 trillion in the first half of this year, increasing from the mid-90 trillion range at the end of last year. For In-vehicle Infotainment, a major contributor to sales, the emphasis this year is on bolstering software capabilities and broadening the spectrum of unique products. LG Magna e-Powertrain, having achieved profitability last year, is poised to accelerate growth by securing additional orders from the European and Asian markets. Concurrently, ZKW, a subsidiary specializing in vehicle headlamps, is strategizing to develop next-generation product capabilities while optimizing its business structure.



The home entertainment business is continuing to experience meaningful growth with the launch of new 2024 OLED TV lineup with enhanced AI performance as well as the expansion of webOS content and services. Starting this year, the company will actively deploy dual-track strategy driven by both the top-tier OLED lineup and the QNED lineup to lead the premium market. Furthermore, the webOS platform business will be developed into a scalable, high-profit business this year.



The business solutions sector continues to innovate customer experience through strategic products such as the new LG gram that comes with the latest on-device AI functions and gaming monitors. This year, the company will position itself with a competitive lineup of the commercial displays and continue to invest in future growth engines such as robots and electric vehicle charging, accelerating the early deployment of promising new businesses.



These figures are tentative consolidated earnings based on K-IFRS provided as a service to investors prior to LG Electronics' final earnings results, including net profit. Details regarding each division will be announced officially later this month.