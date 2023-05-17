Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Korea
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. LG Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A003550   KR7003550001

LG CORP.

(A003550)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-16
88700.00 KRW   +0.91%
05/17Lg : Water Solutions Wins Ashdod Desalination Project, Strengthening Its Leadership Position in the Mediterranean Seawater Desalination Market
PU
05/16Lg : Chem Targets Sixfold Sales Growth in Battery Materials to KRW 30 Trillion by 2030
PU
05/15Exclusive-LG Display to supply OLED TV panels to Samsung Elec - sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

LG : Water Solutions Wins Ashdod Desalination Project, Strengthening Its Leadership Position in the Mediterranean Seawater Desalination Market

05/17/2023 | 11:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

■ LG Chem's water treatment business unit LG Water Solutions will supply RO membranes to the Israeli Ashdod Rehabilitation Project

■ LG Water Solutions aims to cement its key position in the desalination market, driven by advanced manufacturing capabilities and industry-leading 99.89% salt rejection RO technology

SEOUL, May 18, 2023 - LG Water Solutions, LG Chem's business unit specialized in water treatment and a leading manufacturer of NanoH2O™ reverse osmosis (RO) membranes, announced today that it has been selected as the exclusive RO membrane supplier for the Ashdod Rehabilitation Project in Israel, co-owned by Shapir and GES.

The facility is one of the five largest desalination plants in Israel, with a production capacity of 336,000 m3/day, accounting for nearly one sixth of the total 600 million m3/year volume of desalinated water produced in the country. Shapir and GES will add a 150 MW power plant and operate the facility as an independent power producer to supply the power needed for plant operations.

"We are extremely honored to have been chosen by Shapir and GES as the membrane supplier for the Ashdod plant," said Juan Carlos de Armas, Sales Director of Global Large Projects at LG Water Solutions. "This project marks a major milestone for LG Water Solutions and further solidifies our position as a key player in the desalination industry. Our advanced manufacturing capabilities, the industry's leading 99.89% salt rejection RO technology, coupled with exceptional technical and commercial support, have been instrumental in driving our remarkable growth trajectory in this sector."

LG Water Solutions will supply LG SW 440 SR G2 membranes to replace all existing seawater RO (SWRO) membranes in the first pass system. Incorporated with LG Water Solutions' proprietary Thin Film Nanocomposite (TFN) technology, LG NanoH2O™ RO membranes deliver the industry's highest level of salt rejection. This feature significantly improves the first-pass product quality reducing the flow treated by the second pass, which prolongs the service life of second-pass membranes and reduces overall energy consumption. The membranes are slated to be commissioned by mid-2024.

The winning of this large-scale project signifies LG Water Solutions' continuous and rapid expansion in the Mediterranean region. Since 2016, LG Water Solutions have accrued more than 2,000,000 m3/day of contracted SWRO capacity in the area through new Greenfield projects and replacements.

In Israel alone, NanoH2O™ elements have retrofitted existing membranes at renowned desalination facilities, including Hadera, Palmachim and Ashkelon, further leading to consecutive replacements. With the forthcoming installation at Ashdod, NanoH2O™ RO elements will produce an estimated capacity of 825,000 m3/day in Israel, accounting for more than one-third of the country's total desalination capacity at that time.

In Egypt, more than half of the country's total desalination capacity of around 970,000 m3/day of seawater is treated by NanoH2O™ RO elements sourced from some of the country's largest installations, such as El Galala, East Port Said, and El Alamein desalination plants.

The Canary Islands have been relying on NanoH2O™ RO membranes for over a decade. Today, LG Water Solutions supplies around 45% of its desalinated capacity of the Islands.

LG Water Solutions' ground-breaking TFN technology improves permeate quality at lower feed pressures, resulting in substantial reductions in power consumption, operating expense (OPEX), and carbon emissions. These advantages, combined with a dedicated team delivering expert technical and commercial support, have contributed to the accelerated growth of LG Water Solutions in the global desalination industry.

Attachments

Disclaimer

LG Corp. published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 03:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about LG CORP.
05/17Lg : Water Solutions Wins Ashdod Desalination Project, Strengthening Its Leadership Positi..
PU
05/16Lg : Chem Targets Sixfold Sales Growth in Battery Materials to KRW 30 Trillion by 2030
PU
05/15Exclusive-LG Display to supply OLED TV panels to Samsung Elec - sources
RE
05/12LG's Net Income Plunges 65% in Q1
MT
05/12LG Uplus' Net Income Declines 9% in Q1
MT
05/11Foxconn, Sharp shares slide after Japan firm's surprise writedown
RE
05/11Lg : Earnings Release for 1Q23
PU
05/10Lg : Annual Report
PU
05/02Lg : Display Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2022
PU
05/01LG Chem's Net Income Declines 13% in Q1
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LG CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 7 727 B 5,78 B 5,78 B
Net income 2023 1 950 B 1,46 B 1,46 B
Net cash 2023 3 271 B 2,45 B 2,45 B
P/E ratio 2023 7,21x
Yield 2023 3,58%
Capitalization 14 145 B 10 585 M 10 585 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
EV / Sales 2024 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 187
Free-Float 56,6%
Chart LG CORP.
Duration : Period :
LG Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LG CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 88 700,00 KRW
Average target price 112 111,11 KRW
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kwang-Mo Koo Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Beom-Jong Ha Director & Head-Finance
Bong Seok kwon Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Bong-Seok Kwon Chief Operating Officer
Sang-Tai Choi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LG CORP.13.57%10 455
CINTAS CORPORATION3.04%47 389
BUREAU VERITAS SA-1.18%12 112
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-30.00%9 943
RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INCORPORATED-10.34%9 475
INTERTEK GROUP PLC0.15%8 234
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer