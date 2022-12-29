Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. LG Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A003550   KR7003550001

LG CORP.

(A003550)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-28
78100.00 KRW   -1.76%
12/29Lg : to Introduce Versatile Cleaning Solution, CordZero A9 Kompressor With Steam Power Mop
PU
12/29LG Display to Unveil New Gaming Displays at CES 2023
MT
12/28Lg : to Unveil New Minimalist-Design Appliances at CES 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LG : to Introduce Versatile Cleaning Solution, CordZero A9 Kompressor With Steam Power Mop

12/29/2022 | 11:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEOUL, Dec. 30, 2022 - LG Electronics (LG) is introducing its new CordZero A9 Kompressor™ with Steam Power Mop at CES 2023. Winner of a CES 2023 Innovation Award, the new model is the company's first cordless stick vacuum cleaner to offer steam mopping functionality. The CordZero A9 Kompressor also comes with the innovative All-in-One Tower docking station, designed to store, recharge and automatically empty the vacuum.

Equipped with the detachable Steam Power Mop nozzle, LG's latest CordZero provides wet and steam mopping functionality, delivering a convenient, effective mopping performance that gets surfaces clean without using any detergent. In steam mopping, the mop pads are kept at a temperature of approximately 60 degrees Celsius (140 degrees Fahrenheit), enabling the CordZero A9 Kompressor to remove stains from flooring more easily than a conventional wet mopping solution. According to Intertek, the global testing and certification organization, LG's steam-heated mop pads are more effective than a typical wet mop at separating substances, such as hardened chocolate, from the floor.1

The Steam Power Mop nozzle also comes with dual sensors, which help prevent the attachment's steam generator from overheating, as well as an advanced, automatic water supply system that keeps the mop pads wet during mopping. For user safety, if the nozzle is lifted off the floor or is held stationary for a period of approximately 20 seconds, the steam supply shuts off, while mop pad rotation is halted after around one minute of inactivity.2 LG's new cordless stick vacuum also incorporates the company's Axial Turbo Cyclone™ technology, which helps remove dust and debris from floors and other household surfaces by generating powerful suction.

Accompanying the CordZero A9 Kompressor with Steam Power Mop is an All-in-One Tower. LG's space-efficient and fast-charging docking station features a replaceable dust bag, an automated dustbin-emptying system and an intuitive display that provides real-time status updates. LG's All-in-One Tower also offers three different alert/notification melodies to choose from and hassle-free storage for CordZero vacuum accessories.

"Our new CordZero A9 Kompressor with Steam Power Mop is a truly versatile cleaning solution, allowing users to clean any surface in the home thanks to its effective vacuuming as well as wet and dry mopping performance," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "LG will continue to offer innovative home appliances and cleaning devices for a healthier home and a better life."

Visitors to LG's booth (#15501, Las Vegas Convention Center) at CES 2023 from January 5-8 in Las Vegas can explore all of the company's latest home appliance innovations, including its new CordZero stick vacuum with Steam Power Mop and All-in-One Tower.

1Tested by Intertek in June 2022. Comparing the Steam Power Mop nozzle's steam mop mode and wet mode in hardened-chocolate removal performance by passing the device back and forth over hard (PVC) flooring. Cleaning performance may vary depending on the usage environment.
2Steam supply is automatically stopped when the nozzle has been lifted off or tilted away from the floor, and no movement has been detected for approximately 20 seconds. Mop pad rotation is automatically stopped when no movement has been detected for approximately one minute.

Attachments

Disclaimer

LG Corp. published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 04:50:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LG CORP.
12/29Lg : to Introduce Versatile Cleaning Solution, CordZero A9 Kompressor With Steam Power Mop
PU
12/29LG Display to Unveil New Gaming Displays at CES 2023
MT
12/28Lg : to Unveil New Minimalist-Design Appliances at CES 2023
PU
12/28LG CORP. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
12/27EU Rule on Strengthening Energy Efficiency to Weigh Down Sales of 8K TVs in 2023
MT
12/22LG Chem to Invest in Local Battery Recycling Startup for North America JV
MT
12/20Lg : Chem Makes Equity Investments in Battery Recycling Company, Jae Young Tech
PU
12/19Lg : “Using Waste Wood to Operate Plants and Reduce Carbon Emissions” LG Chem ..
PU
12/15Lg : Delivers Year-Around Comfort and Elegance With New ARTCOOL™ Gallery at CES 2023
PU
12/15Lg : Chem Out-Licenses Novel Treatment for Chronic Gout
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 7 292 B 5,77 B 5,77 B
Net income 2022 2 525 B 2,00 B 2,00 B
Net cash 2022 1 982 B 1,57 B 1,57 B
P/E ratio 2022 4,87x
Yield 2022 3,88%
Capitalization 12 308 B 9 740 M 9 740 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,42x
EV / Sales 2023 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 187
Free-Float 56,6%
Chart LG CORP.
Duration : Period :
LG Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LG CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 78 100,00 KRW
Average target price 111 444,44 KRW
Spread / Average Target 42,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kwang-Mo Koo Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Young-Soo Kwon Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Beom-Jong Ha Director & Head-Finance
Bong Seok kwon Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Sang-Tai Choi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LG CORP.-3.46%9 834
CINTAS CORPORATION3.58%45 826
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-43.32%13 943
EDENRED SE25.51%13 480
BUREAU VERITAS SA-15.25%11 883
GENPACT LIMITED-13.72%8 393