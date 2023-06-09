Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Korea
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. LG Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A003550   KR7003550001

LG CORP.

(A003550)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-07
90700.00 KRW   +0.55%
12:40aOpenAI CEO visits South Korea as country seeks to encourage AI development
RE
06/08OpenAI CEO visits South Korea as country seeks to encourage AI development
RE
06/06Lg : Energy Solution and NOVONIX Enter into a JDA for Artificial Graphite Anode Material and a US$30 Million Investment Agreement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

OpenAI CEO visits South Korea as country seeks to encourage AI development

06/09/2023 | 12:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Adds Altman comment, paragraph 3; Naver confirmation, paragraph 5; LG AI Research comment, paragraph 11)

SEOUL, June 9 (Reuters) - Open AI Chief Executive Sam Altman is set to meet with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, as the country seeks to encourage domestic competitiveness in artificial intelligence.

After crisscrossing Europe last month meeting lawmakers and national leaders to discuss the prospects and threats of AI, Altman has travelled to Israel, Jordan, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, India and South Korea - all this week.

"People are focused on not stifling innovation, and that any regulatory framework has got to make sure that the benefits of this technology come to the world," Altman said as he met with about 100 South Korean startups on Friday.

The rapid development and popularity of generative AI since Microsoft Corp-backed OpenAI launched ChatGPT last year is spurring lawmakers globally to formulate laws to address safety concerns linked to the technology.

The European Union is moving ahead with its draft AI Act, which is expected to become law this year, while the United States is leaning toward adapting existing laws for AI rather than creating new legislation.

South Korea has new AI regulations awaiting full parliament approval; those rules are seen as less restrictive than the EU's.

In February, a parliament committee passed an AI law draft that guarantees freedom to release AI products and services, and will only restrict them if regulators deem any product to be harming the lives, safety, and rights of people.

South Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT announced in April plans focused on fostering local AI development, such as measures to provide training datasets for sophisticated "hyperscale" AI, while continuing discussions on AI ethics and regulations.

South Korea is one of few countries that has developed its own foundation models for artificial intelligence in a field dominated by the United States and China, thanks to local tech firms such as Naver, Kakao, and LG .

The companies are seeking ways to tap niche or specialised markets that have not yet been addressed by big tech in the United States or China.

"In order for Korean companies to have strength in the global AI ecosystem, each company must first secure specialised technology for vertical AI," or AI designed and optimised for specific uses, said LG AI Research chief Kyunghoon Bae.

Naver said it has been eager to develop localised AI applications for countries with political sensitivities in the Middle East as well as for non-English speaking countries and regions, such as Japan and Southeast Asia.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang Editing by Deepa Babington, Ed Davies and Gerry Doyle)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KAKAO CORP. -1.57% 56500 End-of-day quote.6.40%
LG CORP. 0.55% 90700 End-of-day quote.16.13%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.58% 325.26 Delayed Quote.35.63%
NAVER CORPORATION -2.20% 200500 End-of-day quote.12.96%
S&P GSCI COCOA INDEX 1.41% 123.4957 Real-time Quote.17.12%
TOPIX INDEX 1.43% 2222.82 Delayed Quote.16.63%
All news about LG CORP.
12:40aOpenAI CEO visits South Korea as country seeks to encourage AI development
RE
06/08OpenAI CEO visits South Korea as country seeks to encourage AI development
RE
06/06Lg : Energy Solution and NOVONIX Enter into a JDA for Artificial Graphite Anode Material a..
PU
06/06Lg : Joins RE100 Initiative, Committing to Transition to Renewable Energy
PU
06/06South Korean shares climb for third session as battery makers lead
RE
06/06South Korea's 5G Users Surpass 30 Million in April
MT
06/05LG Electronics Joins RE100 Climate Initiative Amid Aim to Shift to 100% Renewable Elect..
MT
06/01LG Chem Breaks Ground for Fourth Carbon Nanotube Plant in South Korea
MT
05/31Factbox-Companies invest in EV battery factories in Europe
RE
05/31Lg : Chem To Speed Up Expanding in Global Carbon Nanotube Market
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LG CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 7 882 B 6,08 B 6,08 B
Net income 2023 1 950 B 1,50 B 1,50 B
Net cash 2023 3 254 B 2,51 B 2,51 B
P/E ratio 2023 7,38x
Yield 2023 3,51%
Capitalization 14 462 B 11 149 M 11 149 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,42x
EV / Sales 2024 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 187
Free-Float 56,6%
Chart LG CORP.
Duration : Period :
LG Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LG CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 90 700,00 KRW
Average target price 112 875,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kwang-Mo Koo Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Beom-Jong Ha Director & Head-Finance
Bong Seok kwon Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Bong-Seok Kwon Chief Operating Officer
Sang-Tai Choi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LG CORP.16.13%11 149
CINTAS CORPORATION6.98%48 518
BUREAU VERITAS SA-1.58%11 813
RB GLOBAL, INC.-4.12%10 095
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-37.05%8 884
INTERTEK GROUP PLC7.68%8 799
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer