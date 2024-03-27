* KOSPI index down marginally

* Korean won weakens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, March 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares were trading lower on Wednesday, as investors refrained from placing big bets and awaited U.S. inflation data for clues on the Federal Reserve's policy path. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI was down by just 3.90 points, or 0.14%, to 2,753.19 by 0156 GMT, after hitting a nearly two-year high on Tuesday.

** Investor focus is on U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE), the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, which is due on Friday.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.25%, while peer SK Hynix gained 2.55%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 0.12%.

** Hyundai Motor rose 1.46% after the Hyundai Motor Group said it would invest 68 trillion won ($51 billion) over three years to bolster its growth potential in electric vehicles and new mobility business and separately hire 80,000 new employees. Sister automaker Kia Corp lost 0.35%.

** South Korean conglomerate LG Group said it would invest 100 trillion won within the country over the next five years. Its holding company LG Corp fell 0.22%.

** Shares of HYBE, the largest K-Pop agency in South Korea managing supergroup BTS, jumped on a new partnership agreement with Universal Music Group.

** Of the total 929 traded issues, 324 shares advanced, while 527 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 96 billion won on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,343.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.33% lower than its previous close at 1,339.5.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 point to 104.88.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield dropped 1 basis points to 3.291%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell 1.3 basis points to 3.381%.

($1 = 1,344.4500 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)