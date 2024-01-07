SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Display, the world's leading innovator of display technologies, announced today that it will unveil its latest OLED products based on proprietary technology that revolutionize customer values at CES 2024.

The company will operate two booths at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), with its main booth in the North Hall and an exclusive booth dedicated to automotive displays in the West Hall.

Under the theme of "A Better Future," signifying the company's various display solutions based on cutting-edge OLED technologies that can revolutionize consumer lifestyles, LG Display will present its latest large-sized OLED technology and next-generation automotive display solutions optimized for Software Defined Vehicles (SDVs).

At the main North Hall booth, LG Display will present various large-sized OLED technologies that surpass the limits of OLED picture quality and boast improved performance, including TVs, gaming monitors, and Transparent OLEDs.

Here, LG Display is set to unveil its latest OLED TV panel that pushes the boundaries of OLED picture quality once again, featuring a significant enhancement from the innovative 'META Technology,' an important milestone reached after a decade of OLED innovation.

The company showcased its proprietary 'META Technology' last year, which combines 'Micro Lens Array (MLA),' which maximizes the light emission from organic materials, with a brightness-enhancing algorithm to achieve the highest level of brightness of any existing OLED TV panel.

In addition, LG Display will also present its comprehensive lineup of gaming OLEDs spanning from 20 to 40 inches, including the high-performance 27-inch QHD gaming OLED panel that features the world's first 480Hz ultra-high refresh rate for an OLED display. By generating a remarkable 480 frames per second, the 27-inch 480Hz QHD gaming OLED panel provides the optimal gaming experience with its smooth and sharp visuals, even during fast screen transitions.

The 34- and 39-inch panels offer an ultra-wide (21:9) aspect ratio for an immersive gaming experience, while the 31.5-inch panel supports a clear UHD (3840×2160) resolution that makes it suitable not only for gaming but also for office work and content consumption.

LG Display's gaming OLED panels include millions of self-emitting pixels without a separate backlight source to boast high refresh rates and resolutions, as well as a fast response time of 0.03ms. In addition, the company has incorporated 'META Technology' into its OLED gaming displays to further enhance the overall image quality while minimizing external light reflections during darker scenes.

Furthermore, LG Display will present its full lineup of Transparent OLEDs, including the 30-, 55-, and 77-inch displays, to present new shopping experiences to retail spaces by creating unique applications through the use of mid-sized and ultra-large Transparent OLED panels.

As the world's only manufacturer of Transparent OLED, LG Display maximizes OLED's self-emissive nature to achieve a transparency rate high enough to seamlessly replace glass windows, portray accurate color expression, and provide design flexibility that boosts space utilization.

Transparent OLEDs are also suitable for indoor use thanks to their lower heat generation compared to conventional LEDs, while their versatility allows for installation in almost all spaces and interiors such as windows, walls, and floors of various sizes.

In its West Hall booth, LG Display will showcase its ultra-large 'Pillar-to-Pillar (P2P)' display solution optimized for Software Defined Vehicles (SDV), which utilize the company's differentiated automotive display technologies such as P-OLED, ATO (Advanced Thin OLED), and LTPS (Low-Temperature Polysilicon) LCD.

The 'Ultra-large P2P P-OLED' seamlessly integrates a '12.3-inch P-OLED' dashboard display and '34-inch P-OLED' center screen to create a sleek, sophisticated design that covers the entire dashboard as a large singular display. Meanwhile, the '48-inch P2P LTPS LCD' boasts an expansive screen that allows drivers and passengers to see useful driving information while enjoying entertainment features.

With the emergence of large displays like P2P, LG Display is also introducing its 'Switchable Privacy Mode (SPM),' which effectively keeps the driver's focus on the road by controlling the passenger display's viewing angle.

LG Display will also showcase solutions that maximize space efficiency within the limited confines of a vehicle while offering new in-car experiences, including the '17-inch Foldable OLED' designed for RSE (Rear Seat Entertainment) and the '18-inch Slidable OLED' that is hidden in the ceiling and can be extended downwards for use.

In addition, the company's differentiated 'Thin Actuator Sound Solution', which is just 30 percent of the weight and 10 percent of the thickness of a conventional car speaker, can be installed in various areas inside the vehicle, such as the display, ceiling, and floor, for a richer, more 3D immersive sound experience.

Moreover, LG Display will present cutting-edge technologies engineered to make spaces more aesthetically pleasing, such as an 'Under Display' that conceals the cameras installed on the display by adjusting the overall transparency, and 'Decorative Film' that allows screens to resemble interior materials such as wood or carbon when inactive.

By unveiling display solutions that unlock new experiences for global consumers, LG Display plans to strengthen its business competitiveness even further and secure potential customers through its differentiated products and technologies.

