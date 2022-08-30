Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. LG Display Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A034220   KR7034220004

LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.

(A034220)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-28
14850.00 KRW   -3.57%
Summary 
Most relevant

Best Buy beats sales estimates as discounts spur demand

08/30/2022 | 07:13am EDT
FILE PHOTO: People walk past a Best Buy store in Manhattan, New York City

(Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc reported a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly comparable sales on Tuesday as steep discounts helped soften the blow to electronics demand from rampant inflation.

The retailer's shares rose about 4% in premarket trading.

Companies from television panel manufacturer LG Display Co to PlayStation maker Sony Corp have warned of weakening demand in recent weeks as soaring prices of everyday goods brought an end to the COVID-driven boom in home electronics demand. That has forced Best Buy, which cuts its full-year sales forecast in late July, to offer steep discounts on products to get them off shelves.

The company's comparable sales decreased 12.1% in the second quarter ended July 30, compared with analysts' estimates of a 12.6% fall, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Best Buy said it expects sales to decline slightly more than 12.1% in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEST BUY CO., INC. -0.61% 73.7 Delayed Quote.-27.46%
LG DISPLAY CO., LTD. -3.57% 14850 End-of-day quote.-39.63%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION 0.27% 11325 Delayed Quote.-21.97%
Analyst Recommendations on LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.
Financials
Sales 2022 26 733 B 19,8 B 19,8 B
Net income 2022 -691 B -0,51 B -0,51 B
Net Debt 2022 9 602 B 7,11 B 7,11 B
P/E ratio 2022 -8,29x
Yield 2022 4,18%
Capitalization 5 314 B 3 937 M 3 937 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 29 445
Free-Float 62,1%
Chart LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
LG Display Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 14 850,00 KRW
Average target price 17 870,37 KRW
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ho-Young Jeong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dong-Hee Suh Chief Financial Officer & Director
Hyeong-Seok Choi Managing Director & Head-IT business
Soo-young Yoon Chief Technology Officer
Beom-Soon Kim Managing Director, Head-Legal & Compliance Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.-39.63%3 937
CORNING INCORPORATED-7.71%29 045
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.-12.06%28 243
E INK HOLDINGS INC.59.27%9 020
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION-31.28%8 388
AUO CORPORATION-31.22%4 954