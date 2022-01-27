LG Display : Matters Related to Ad Hoc Public Disclosure Obligation (Fair Disclosure)
Matters Related to Ad Hoc Public Disclosure Obligation (Fair Disclosure)
1. Details of information
Disclosure title
Dividend policy of 2021~2023 business year
Summary of ad-hoc public disclosure
-LG Display Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announced its dividend policy with respect to the fiscal years 2021 to 2023 as follows: The Company expects to maintain a dividend pay-out ratio of around 20% of its consolidated net profit as determined under the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by Korea.
Expected ad-hoc public disclosure date & time
-
2. Details of information release
Information providers
LG Display IR Team
Information recipients
Institutional Investors, Analysts
Date & time of information release
Ad hoc provision after public disclosure
Title and place of event held
-
3. Contact points (department/phone number)
LG Display IR Team / 02-3777-1010
4. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- The above dividend policy represents the Company's current expectations only, and it thus remains subject to change due to various factors such as the business environment and market conditions.
-Specifics regarding the Company's dividends, including but not limited to the amount of dividend for each fiscal year, will be determined by approvals by the Company's board of directors and the annual general meeting of the Company's shareholders.
- The Company's consolidated net profit for the purposes of dividends will be calculated on the basis of the Company's consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the controlling company and will exclude any non-recurring profit or loss.
※ Related disclosure
