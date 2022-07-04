LG Display : Organization of Investor Relations Event
Organization of Investor Relations Event
1. Date & Time and Place
Date & Time
2022-07-27
14:00
Place
-
2. Target Audience
Institutional investors, individuals and analysts
3. Purpose of IR
Q2 2022 Earnings Release
4. Method of IR
Conference Call
5. Sponsoring Institutions
-
6. Summary of Key Topics to be covered
Financial results of Q2 2022 and Q&A
7. Decision Date
2022-06-30
8. IR Material
Publication Date
2022-07-27
Website
https://www.lgdisplay.com/eng/company/investment/ir-activity
9. Other references useful for making investment decisions
1) Date
- 2022.7.27. (Wed) 14:00
- Korean/English translation at the same time
2) The presentation material will be available on the Company's IR website after disclosure.
3) In order to strengthen communication and enhance understanding of the Company, we will collect questions in advance on topics of interest via the webcast registration. During the conference call, we will answer questions on topics that garnered a high level of interest.
※ Title and date of other disclosure related to this one
-
Disclaimer
LG Display Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 04:32:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.
Analyst Recommendations on LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.
Sales 2022
27 929 B
21,5 B
21,5 B
Net income 2022
237 B
0,18 B
0,18 B
Net Debt 2022
8 993 B
6,92 B
6,92 B
P/E ratio 2022
19,0x
Yield 2022
3,47%
Capitalization
5 135 B
3 948 M
3 948 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,51x
EV / Sales 2023
0,45x
Nbr of Employees
28 759
Free-Float
62,1%
Chart LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
28
Last Close Price
14 350,00 KRW
Average target price
20 278,57 KRW
Spread / Average Target
41,3%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.