    A034220   KR7034220004

LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.

(A034220)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-30
14350.00 KRW   -1.37%
LG Display : Organization of Investor Relations Event

07/04/2022 | 12:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Organization of Investor Relations Event
1. Date & Time and Place Date & Time 2022-07-27 14:00
Place -
2. Target Audience Institutional investors, individuals and analysts
3. Purpose of IR Q2 2022 Earnings Release
4. Method of IR Conference Call
5. Sponsoring Institutions -
6. Summary of Key Topics to be covered Financial results of Q2 2022 and Q&A
7. Decision Date 2022-06-30
8. IR Material Publication Date 2022-07-27
Website https://www.lgdisplay.com/eng/company/investment/ir-activity
9. Other references useful for making investment decisions 1) Date
- 2022.7.27. (Wed) 14:00
- Korean/English translation at the same time

2) The presentation material will be available on the Company's IR website after disclosure.

3) In order to strengthen communication and enhance understanding of the Company, we will collect questions in advance on topics of interest via the webcast registration. During the conference call, we will answer questions on topics that garnered a high level of interest.
※ Title and date of other disclosure related to this one -

Disclaimer

LG Display Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 04:32:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 27 929 B 21,5 B 21,5 B
Net income 2022 237 B 0,18 B 0,18 B
Net Debt 2022 8 993 B 6,92 B 6,92 B
P/E ratio 2022 19,0x
Yield 2022 3,47%
Capitalization 5 135 B 3 948 M 3 948 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 28 759
Free-Float 62,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 14 350,00 KRW
Average target price 20 278,57 KRW
Spread / Average Target 41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ho-Young Jeong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dong-Hee Suh Chief Financial Officer & Director
Hyeong-Seok Choi Managing Director & Head-IT business
Soo-young Yoon Chief Technology Officer
Beom-Soon Kim Managing Director, Head-Legal & Compliance Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.-41.67%3 948
CORNING INCORPORATED-14.29%26 952
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.-21.83%26 056
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION-22.04%9 810
E INK HOLDINGS INC.12.58%6 504
AUO CORPORATION-34.28%4 835